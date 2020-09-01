The most unpredictable offseason in college football’s history has at least lent itself to produce a welcomed abnormality in the Commonwealth.
Rivals Virginia and Virginia Tech are scheduled to kick off its campaigns on Sept. 19 at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg.
It’ll be the first time since 1987 that the annual contest between the two in-state programs is held in September. For the last 14 years, the bout was played on Thanksgiving weekend.
“I feel like starting with them is very rewarding,” Virginia senior cornerback Nick Grant said Tuesday morning during a Zoom session with reporters, “especially because of everything we’ve been through and everything this team has sacrificed to play football this year.”
Later Tuesday, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced the Sept. 19 meeting for the Cavaliers and Hokies would begin at either 3:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. and be televised on ABC.
“It’s going to be exciting to get there,” Cavaliers senior safety De’Vante Cross said. “I can’t wait for that day just because of all we’ve been through – living in the bubble, going through the different protocols and measures with [the coronavirus] right now. It’s just going to be a blessing to play the game that we love.”
Assuming the game happens as planned, Virginia and Virginia Tech will have safely navigated – in the midst of the pandemic – abbreviated summer conditioning drills, a training camp, game-week practices and the return of general student bodies to campuses in Blacksburg and Charlottesville.
Coaches and players would’ve undergone coronavirus testing under their school guidelines during the summer and will have started the ACC Medical Advisory Group’s protocol of testing for the regular season, which at minimum requires all members of the team to be tested for the virus within three days of kickoff of each game.
Just to reach the Commonwealth Clash is an accomplishment, according to the pair of Virginia defensive backs, and will show the radical adjustments coaches and players had to make over the past few months were worthwhile.
Fifth-year Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente said throughout the Hokies’ training camp him and his staff thought about how contact tracing following a positive test within their program could negatively impact their team on a Saturday this fall.
He said Virginia Tech’s practices have been altered to prevent a potential spread of the virus throughout the roster.
“It is something we’ve spent hours upon hours talking about,” Fuente said during a Zoom press conference last week, “and trying to find a way to mitigate those things through what we could control – from meeting spaces to how we sit to masks. You could imagine the litany of those things.
“When we’re on the field I was shocked by the numbers, quite honestly, of how small of time that [players are] in the contact zone. I thought the numbers were going to be much higher. But the part we can control is when they’re on the sideline or waiting for a drill to start. We can make sure they’re spread out. The other thing you can control is time spent at the line of scrimmage with offensive and defensive lines when a play is not going on. You can mitigate that time.”
Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall said every time he senses players are beginning to cluster together during practice, he’ll blow a horn and players on the team will extend their arms to socially distance themselves.
“And if that’s not done quickly and effectively then the team is held accountable immediately for that,” Mendenhall said, “which they don’t like. And literally I’m spending my entire time managing the social distancing, masking and safety to play the game. My coaches are actually coaching football, but what I’m doing is I’m the number one virus manager on our team right now and that’s working so far.”
The fact that the rivalry game will serve as the opener for both squads doesn’t hurt either.
When the ACC revised its schedule in July to a format featuring 10 league games and one non-conference contest for its members, the Virginia-Virginia Tech contest wouldn’t have been the season opener for either squad. Virginia was slated to open on Sept. 11 against FCS VMI, but that got scrapped when the Southern Conference postponed its season until the spring. And Virginia Tech was initially set to start with N.C. State on Sept. 12, but that got pushed back to Sept. 26 after a coronavirus outbreak occurred inside N.C. State’s athletic department.
Last year, the Cavaliers topped the Hokies, 39-30, at Scott Stadium.
“Not having a build up to [Virginia] Tech week is kind of different,” Grant said. “Nobody has ever done this before, but I feel like having them coming off of what we’ve been through with quarantine, with being home since after spring break, with not having spring ball and no contact football until these past couple weeks, I think it puts in context the urgency of this season.”
