The Commonwealth Clash won’t serve as the season opener for Virginia and Virginia Tech after all.
On Saturday, the two schools announced its meeting set for this Saturday, Sept. 19, is postponed. In a press release, Virginia Tech said a decision was made to move the game because of coronavirus issues at Virginia Tech.
“The safety, as well as the physical and mental well-being of these young men and women entrusted to our care by their families remains our top priority,” Virginia Tech athletic director Whit Babcock said in a statement.
Instead, Virginia Tech will open its campaign on Sept. 26 against N.C. State at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg while Virginia will kick off its season the same day against Duke at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville. The Cavaliers and Blue Devils were originally slated to play on Nov. 14, but the Atlantic Coast Conference, UVa and Duke agreed to move the game since both teams were scheduled to be off on Sept. 26.
“I appreciate the quick action taken by the ACC and the willingness of Duke University to reschedule this game,” Virginia athletic director Carla Williams said. “It was really important for the players to have the opportunity to compete given the commitment they have shown each other and the program over the last few months.”
Virginia hasn’t had a coronavirus case in its football program since July, according to the school.
The ACC will also work to reschedule the rivalry contest between Virginia and Virginia Tech.
