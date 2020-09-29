Lining up non-conference games for the upcoming college basketball season has kept coaches and administrators busy the past several days with large financial implications for the programs and teams aiming to set up compelling contests.
But perhaps more important to actually pulling off a successful 2020-21 campaign is the conference slate with coaches from many schools, including James Madison eagerly awaiting news on that front.
“Right now everyone has as many questions as answers,” JMU men's coach Mark Byington said.
The burden of figuring out early season non-league games falls on the schools themselves, but decisions on the largest chunk of the schedule will come from the Colonial Athletic Association office in Richmond.
A couple of mid-major peers, the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference and the Missouri Valley Conference, released their league schedules with the intent for each team in those leagues to play each other twice. That’s traditionally been the model for the CAA, and JMU women’s basketball coach Sean O’Regan told the Daily News-Record that’s what he believes will still happen.
Playing 18 league games would be ideal in many ways as it could put each CAA member well over the minimum needed for NCAA Tournament eligibility regardless of what happens to the non-conference schedules.
But as always in the age of COVID-19, there could be complications.
The CAA has considered options for conference play inside a bubble or a controlled environment. That option remains on the table with both campus sites — JMU the leader to play host in that scenario — and third-party venues under consideration.
But costs and logistics of putting together a true bubble have made it less likely, according to JMU officials.
“There is some talk and exploration of a bubble idea for conference basketball games,” JMU assistant athletic director for communications Kevin Warner told the Daily News-Record last week. “But there are many difficult issues that are making it logistically challenging.”
Still, simply playing a round-robin, home-and-home schedule as it has in previous seasons could also prove difficult. Coaches and administrators have acknowledged the likelihood positive COVID-19 tests could disrupt any schedule at some point, causing a rush to reschedule games or creating the possibility some teams play more games than others.
States such as New York and Massachusetts, home to CAA members Hofstra and Northeastern, remain under stricter travel and quarantine restrictions.
Though mandates in those states could change by the time the season begins, as of Tuesday teams arriving from Delaware, Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina — all states within the conference footprint — would have to quarantine 14 days upon arriving in New York or Massachusetts. Additionally, Massachusetts requires quarantines for travelers from Pennsylvania, home to CAA member Drexel.
Those challenges might lead to adjusting the typical league schedule in which teams have designated travel partners and play two games per week. Instead, coaches are bracing for the possibility of at least occasionally playing games on back-to-back days and potentially at neutral locations.
But the league office maintains it is close to finalizing a plan.
“We feel pretty comfortable we are going to have something in place so that no matter what the plan is going to be, institutions are going to be able to make whatever arrangements they need to make in enough time,” CAA commissioner Joe D’Antonio said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.