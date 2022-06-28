As James Madison officially becomes a member of the Sun Belt Conference on Friday, the Dukes’ stability at head coach will make the move a little easier for Athletic Director Jeff Bourne.
Bourne, who’s been in the role since 1999, has extended eight of JMU’s 17 head coaches in the past 12 months. The extensions were a result of Bourne realizing what the Dukes’ sports teams have endured in the past two years.
They’ve gone through the COVID-19 pandemic wiping out seasons, the Colonial Athletic Association’s postseason ban and injury-riddled seasons that Bourne said he hadn’t seen in his 35-year career in athletic administration. JMU’s longtime athletic director said he wanted to be fair to the coaches, who navigated the obstacles in their way.
“I’m relieved to go into the Sun Belt, at this point, with what I consider to be really good coaches who I think can win,” Bourne said. “The level of sports in the Sun Belt is extremely high. I feel good about our staff. If not, I would not have renewed them.”
Bourne said bringing in a new coach while transitioning to a new league would be a difficult task and it might not have benefitted the student-athletes in the short term.
“Stability is a big part of what we do,” Bourne said. “Being able to recruit and having consistency in recruiting is important. You have to ask yourself, are you putting your program and the kids here right now in the best spot to make changes? For me, I think there’s a great deal of benefit to know where you are.”
Most recently, Bourne extended baseball coach Marlin Ikenberry on a two-year deal in early June after he coached the previous pair of seasons on separate one-year contracts. Bourne also extended women’s basketball coach Sean O’Regan through the 2024-25 season on the same day.
The move to a new conference also landed football coach Curt Cignetti a three-year extension, which is expected to increase his pay to mirror that of similar programs in the Sun Belt. Bourne also gave women’s tennis coach Shelley Jaudon an extension through the 2026 season last June.
Bourne said JMU’s tries to be intentional in what it does and the contract extensions were no different.
“We try to be very good planners,” Bourne said. “I give everybody the best shot to succeed that there is. I think we owe that to one another. It’s a tough business that we’re in.
As the Dukes get set for a new slate of conference opponents, Bourne knows that his head coaches are focused on being able to win league titles again.
“I think our staff all wants the same thing that we do. Everybody wants the chance to win a conference championship and get into the NCAAs,” Bourne said. “We’ve got committed people that work their tails off, so I’m just happy to be working alongside them.”
