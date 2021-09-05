As part of the triumphant start to its historic 50th season of football, James Madison’s defense etched a new mark into the record books on Saturday evening.
The No. 2 Dukes held Morehead State to -57 rushing yards, the fewest rushing yards ever allowed in any game by JMU, during its 68-10 win over the Eagles at Bridgeforth Stadium.
Contributions came from all across the unit in the smothering effort.
“They’re not difficult to kind of figure out, but they’re really dang good at what they do,” Morehead State coach Rob Tenyer said afterward.
Nine Dukes defenders had at least three tackles while eight players tallied one or more tackles for loss.
Safety Chris Chukwuneke led JMU with six tackles. Three defensive backs – safety Que Reid and cornerbacks Taurus Carroll and Greg Ross – each had an interception. Defensive lineman Abi Nwabuoku-Okonji had a fumble recovery. Linebacker Seth Naotala had a tackle result in a fourth-quarter safety.
“Created turnovers on defense, harassed the quarterback, stuffed the run,” JMU coach Curt Cignetti said.
Early on, Morehead State found success in the passing game using quick throws toward the perimeter in an attempt to spread JMU out while advancing the ball. The Eagles picked up 10 of their 14 first downs in the opening half and their quarterback Mark Pappas racked up 21 passing attempts in the first quarter alone.
But on that last first-quarter throw, Reid’s intelligent anticipation was to the detriment of Pappas when the signal-caller tried to find a receiver dashing down the seam through the middle of the Dukes’ defense.
“Any team usually tries to run the ball on us,” Reid said, “but when they came out throwing the ball, we were trying to adjust our coverages and what we were doing.”
Once JMU tightened up the passing defense, it felt like only a matter of time before Pappas would make his first mistake, and Reid deceived him into it.
“On the interception,” Reid said, “that play is something we installed to where we love it. We’ve worked it, worked it and worked it to where we make sure we have the right depth, right stance, and make sure we’re showing one play but can get back to where we’re trying to actually play.
“So going through that whole play, I’m thinking [safeties coach Marcus Hall-Oliver] was like ‘Where were you on the play?’ And it was like, ‘I was creeping through the grass, Coach, and trying to make sure [Pappas] didn’t see me moving back to the other hash.’ So, it was definitely an exciting play to have in the playbook and then be able to run it in the game.”
On top of the turnovers and impenetrable run defense, JMU combined to sack Pappas and Eagles backup quarterback Grady Cramer three times. Defensive end Jalen Green and linebacker Jalin Walker each had a sack while Chukwuneke and Ohio State transfer defensive tackle Zaid Hamdan combined for a sack. The Chukwuneke-Hamdan take down of Pappas and Green’s sack came on consecutive plays to close the first half.
