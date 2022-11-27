Bridgewater College’s success on the court continues after another decisive victory.
The Eagles remain undefeated after dominating the Wilson Phoenix in every aspect of the game to cruise to a 75-46 non-conference win on Tuesday at Nininger Hall.
First-year BC head coach Stephanie Flamini felt her team played together by sharing the ball. She felt her team’s rebounding improved as well, as they outrebounded Wilson 54-33.
“We had a little too many turnovers, but overall, I thought we played pretty well,” Flamini said.
Freshman Riley Corcoran led the Eagles in points with a season-high 17. The first-year player feels gaining confidence is the main factor in her success so far.
“I really owe it to my teammates and my coaches for pushing me to be confident with everything I do,” Corcoran said.
Flamini said Corcoran is less nervous than she was at the start of the season. She’s looked for more transition points and she’s finishing a lot more, which leads to her confidence growing throughout the game.
“We’re getting her in good positions to score some easy baskets,” Flamini said. “When we get her in position to score easy baskets, especially early on, it pays off in the rest of her game as the game goes on because she gets some confidence.”
Bridgewater led wire to wire en route to the win, with its largest lead being 31. Grad student Erika Nettles and sophomore India Dailey each racked up 11 points, while sophomore Jaden Alsberry put up 10.
The Eagles scored the most points in a single game all season on Tuesday and worked the interior well by having 54 of the points in the paint. Flamini said they’re always looking for high percentage shots, especially if they aren’t hitting the outside shots.
“Today was a good day for us to have a little fun,” Flamini said. “Get a lot of transition points inside [and] get the ball inside. Our goal was to get the ball up to the post, at least a touch every possession.”
Bridgewater’s defense was also stout with 34 defensive rebounds and 10 steals. Flamini was happy with the rebounding effort and felt they anticipated a lot on defense, which led to the steals.
“Rebounding has been our focus,” Flamini said. “It's going to continue to be our focus all year, especially if they want to win a championship. Holding them to seven offensive rebounds was really important for us, something we haven’t been doing a great job of that I think we improved on really well. …I thought everyone played well overall defensively.”
Corcoran knew the Phoenix would be a “really aggressive” team, which is what they focused on during practices in the leadup to the game.
“We wanted to push the ball as much as we could,” Corcoran said. “Just play fast-paced and control the tempo, and that’s what we did tonight.”
The Eagles (5-0, 1-0 ODAC) showed they like the fast pace with 16 fast-break points, compared to Wilson’s nine.
Looking ahead, Flamini felt it was important to “step on the gas” against Wilson, have fun and gain confidence heading into their matchup against Christopher Newport on Wednesday.
“We know they’re a really good team, they’re really deep,” Flamini said. “We just want to make sure that we’re going in with some confidence, and that’s what this game was. Defensively, offensively and as a team.”
For Corcoran, it was a great performance for herself and the team, but now it’s time to focus on the week ahead.
“Once we were up by a lot, we really wanted to focus on running our plays all the way through,” Corcoran said. “It was a good win tonight, but on to the next one.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.