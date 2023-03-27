Kenny Brooks got to see how the other half lived a week ago.
A 20-year head coaching veteran at James Madison and now Virginia Tech, Brooks made his 16th postseason appearance this season with the Hokies earning a No. 1 seed in the NCAA women's basketball tournament. And for the first time, Brooks coached a team playing for the Sweet 16 on its home floor.
The Waynesboro native had more than once coached his team in the biggest game of the year on the opposition's home court, facing a hostile crowd. In 2014, for instance, while still coaching JMU, the Dukes took on Texas A&M for a spot in the Sweet 16 in College Station, Texas. The game was close at halftime before 7,095 fans cheered the Aggies on to a 16-point victory.
Last week, Brooks' Virginia Tech squad, which was scheduled to face Ohio State for a spot in the Final Four on Monday night in Seattle — advanced to the Sweet 16 in Blacksburg by beating South Dakota State in front of 8,925 fans.
But the question posed at multiple NCAA Tournament venues this season was this: has the women's game grown so that non-neutral site games in early rounds are no longer necessary?
"I probably have a better understanding after [last] weekend," Brooks said. "What I do know is the crowd that we had this past weekend was fantastic for women's basketball. Even South Dakota State said the same thing even though the 9,000 wasn't rooting for them. It's definitely an unfair advantage, but it's also a wonderful environment for these kids to be able to play in front of and it's a memory they'll always remember."
Unlike the men's tournament, which plays every game on a neutral floor, women's top four seeds host the first and second rounds. For years, that was considered necessary to sell tickets and generate interest.
But the women's game has grown in popularity. The 2022 NCAA Tournament saw its TV ratings increase 16 percent to average 634,000 viewers per game, and when the Hokies traveled to take on Tennessee in Seattle in the Sweet 16, more than 10,000 fans attended.
However, the women's tournament largely lacks the huge first-round upsets that turned the men's tournament into one of the most popular and unpredictable sporting events in the world and generated the March Madness nickname.
This year, every team seeded No. 4 or better, and thus playing on its home floor, won in the opening round.
Nowhere was the difference highlighted stronger than In Columbus, Ohio, where JMU led a first-round game against No. 3 seed Ohio State by 16 in the first half before the Buckeyes rallied to win with nearly 7,000 fans behind them.
A night earlier, across town, men's No. 1 seed Purdue was upset by No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson. While nearly half of the 20,000 fans inside Nationwide Arena in downtown Columbus supported Purdue, almost everyone in the building quickly adopted the underdog and cheered on FDU.
Many around the game are like Brooks, intrigued by the idea of neutral site games but wary of potentially sterile environments in early rounds.
"This crowd is awesome," JMU head coach Sean O'Regan said after losing to Ohio State. "If this game is being played in Topeka, Kan., with the same teams, the crowd is not going to be as good, right. That's the fact of it. Now it's a distinct advantage, of course, for Ohio State, but the crowd is good. I don't know the answer for women's basketball in general. I know that the atmosphere is a good basketball atmosphere. I enjoy that. That to me is fun. It didn't get in my bones. It's like, this is fun. This is what it's supposed to be. I would rather that over an empty gym any day of the week."
Others have pointed out that the current system also adds value to the regular season. As O'Regan pointed out, the Dukes likely could have avoided playing the home team in the first round by avoiding some bad Sun Belt Conference losses to teams such as Coastal Carolina and Marshall.
North Carolina forward Alysa Utsby had mixed feelings, even before the Tar Heels lost by two in the second round to Ohio State on the Buckeyes' home floor. The chase for a top-four seed and the right to host was a significant motivator throughout the season, but many players have expressed their desire to see the same setup as the men.
"It's a true road game when we play Ohio State," Utsby said. "I still think that it's pretty cool to have the opportunity to host, that's just another thing you want to strive for throughout the season, but I think having a neutral site would be a really great step."
The NCAA has shown an ability to think outside the box for changes to the women's tournament. This season four regional championships were placed in two neutral sites, Seattle and Greenville, S.C., allowing for media and fans to travel to one location and see more games.
Some ideas have been tossed around for how to move to neutral first and second rounds and still attract fans and media. O'Regan pointed to the success of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament, which put both the men's and women's events in Pensacola, Fla., at the same time.
Columbus, which has two arenas capable of holding at least 18,000 fans, demonstrated certain cities might be able to handle hosting men's and women's games at the same time. O'Regan also said the women could benefit from permanent tournament locations, similar to the College World Series in Omaha, Neb., so fans can plan ahead to attend and local fans will embrace the event.
Others have pointed to the setup that was forced upon the NCAA in 2021 due to COVID-19, playing the entire tournament in one city or region. Locations such as Indianapolis, San Antonio-Austin, Texas, the Research Triangle in North Carolina, Las Vegas or Tulsa, Okla., could be among places with enough arenas and hotels to handle becoming a permanent host for the entire women's tournament.
"I think that's maybe your next step if you're going to go neutral," O'Regan said. "It has to be consistent. it can't be bouncing around."
