Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the backdrop of this week’s Colonial Athletic Association tournament could look drastically different than one of a potential NCAA tournament appearance for James Madison women’s basketball.
On Wednesday, CAA commissioner Joe D’Antonio told the Daily News-Record the conference tournament is going to go on as planned – with spectators – in spite of the rapidly spreading COVID-19.
That’s unlike next week’s NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, as later Wednesday that organization announced its March Madness games are going to be played without fans in the stands.
“We do believe sports events can take place with only essential personnel,” the NCAA said in a statement, “and limited family attendance, and this protects our players, employees, and fans.”
The Dukes are the No. 2-seed for the CAA postseason, which started with Wednesday’s opening round at the Schar Center in Elon, N.C. JMU is 25-4 and could reach the NCAA tournament with an automatic bid by winning the league playoff or as a possible at-large selection if it's unable to capture the conference crown.
“We are playing the tournament with fans,” D’Antonio said. “We have taken all precautionary measures with the building. There are additional hand sanitizing stations for patrons that are here.
“At the present time we are continuing to monitor and assess all local, state and federal initiatives that are passed out. At the present time, today, we are playing the tournament as scheduled. As far as all other matters, we continue to work with our presidents and athletic directors. We will continue to monitor everything closely and continue to keep our fans, campuses and media updated to any decisions we may make in the future.”
JMU athletic events are going on as scheduled, even though the school on Wednesday suspended on-campus classes in favor of online courses through at least April 5.
The baseball Dukes won 4-2 on Wednesday at Maryland in College Park as all these announcements from schools, leagues and conferences rippled across the country.
“There are no changes to the university’s athletic schedule at this time,” James Madison University said in a press release. “The university will communicate with the NCAA and Colonial Athletic Association regarding athletics operations.”
About JMU’s decisions, women’s basketball coach Sean O’Regan told the DN-R in a text: “Decisions made by people way above me. I’m sure it’s the best decision for our university, so it sounds good to me.”
Across all sports, only one JMU contest has been scrapped so far due to coronavirus concerns. The women’s lacrosse team was slated to play Sunday at Ivy League member Cornell, but the Ivy League announced its eight school presidents unanimously agreed “to cancel all spring athletic practices and competition through the remainder of the academic year.”
JMU lacrosse coach Shelley Klaes-Bawcombe said: “We are focusing on the games we do have on our schedule this year. Right now, that is Canisius. We are looking forward to the opportunity to compete for our 499th win.”
The Ivy League had already announced Tuesday it would cancel all spring football practices.
JMU has not made any decisions yet regarding its spring football practices, which are slated to begin on March 19.
JMU football players - like the rest of the student population - are currently on spring break and were expected back to Harrisonburg on Monday.
The school, in its release said, “While there are no COVID-19 cases in the JMU community at this time, it has become necessary for the university to take further steps to support public safety.”
Other Division I schools in the Commonwealth – Virginia, Virginia Tech and William & Mary – have taken similar action to JMU.
Dave King, athletic director at Division III Eastern Mennonite University in Harrisonburg, said there is no change in the school's athletic department program at this time due to coronavirus. "We are continuing as scheduled," King said Wednesday. There is a caveat: if opposing schools make a decision to call off games.
And there have been two opposing schools that called off games with EMU, said King. Notre Dame of Baltimore postponed its home women's lacrosse match with EMU for Saturday and Randolph in Lynchburg did the same with a softball twinball there on March 21 with the Royals. King said both schools hope to make up the games.
Bridgewater College athletic director Curt Kendall could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday evening.
Sports editor David Driver contributed to this report.
