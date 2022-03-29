Now it’s time to take the drama to the field.
After a months-long battle between Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Mississippi and Conference USA, they released a joint announcement Tuesday night confirming the universities would exit the league following this school year. That paves the way for the three to join the Sun Belt Conference this summer along with a fourth new SBC member, James Madison.
“Conference USA, Marshall University, Old Dominion University, and the University of Southern Mississippi have reached a resolution that allows the schools to withdraw as members at the end of the academic year,” the statement read. “Conference USA will move forward into the 2022-23 academic year with 11 members. The Universities will compete as members of the Sun Belt Conference.”
So ends one of the stranger conference realignment sagas. JMU, ODU, Marshall and Southern Miss were all accepted as future Sun Belt members last fall, but the initial entrance date into the SBC was officially set for 2023. JMU and the Sun Belt later announced the Dukes, who are leaving the Colonial Athletic Association, would become full members of the Sun Belt on July 1, 2022.
It was long expected the other three would follow, but Conference USA bylaws require 14 months notice before leaving the league and CUSA initially declined to meet with officials of Marshall, ODU and USM to negotiate a financial settlement.
Conference USA and the Sun Belt each released 2022 football schedules that included the three schools as members and CUSA tried to force binding arbitration to settle the matter.
Marshall, Southern Miss and ODU in turn were granted temporary injunctions in local courts on the grounds that as state institutions the 11th Amendment of the United State Constitution prevented them from being forced into the proceedings.
The initial injunctions were extended multiple times, the latest at the start of this week, before the schools and the conference announced they’d reached a resolution.
Conference USA will play next season with 11 members, several of which will leave the following year for the American Athletic Conference.
“Conference USA is excited about the future with our 11 institutions in the 2022-23 academic year, and is committed to the long-term growth of the league as we usher in new members in the coming years,” the conference office said in a separate statement put out by the league later Tuesday evening. “As we begin this new era of Conference USA, our focus remains on providing the best possible experiences for our student-athletes while engaging in the broader national conversation and process around changing the overall model. The landscape of college athletics has shifted expansively and we will continue to be a substantial part of that evolution.”
For JMU, the decision secures the previously released Sun Belt schedule for the Dukes, who are making the jump from the FCS level to the FBS.
JMU’s first conference football game is set for Sept. 24 at Appalachian State. The Dukes will host Marshall for homecoming on Oct. 22 and travel to Norfolk to face Old Dominion on Nov. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.