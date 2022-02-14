After a standout freshman year at the plate, James Madison baseball coach Marlin Ikenberry approached Trevon Dabney with an idea.
Dabney hit .306 in his rookie campaign, logging 14 doubles and six home runs, but Ikenberry wanted to take advantage of his athleticism and turn him into a utility player.
It didn’t take long for the Douglassville, Pa., native to buy into his new role.
“He brought me into his office, saying ‘You’re one of our better athletes, I feel comfortable playing you anywhere,'” Dabney recalled. “I like being dynamic. … Baseball’s such an uncomfortable sport. I like being uncomfortable, putting myself in uncomfortable situations.”
Since then, he’s appeared all over the field and it won’t be any different for him this season.
He’ll start the season in left field, but will play center field when redshirt sophomore Chase DeLauter pitches. Ikenberry said Dabney can also play shortstop if needed and has experience at third base, too.
Dabney isn’t the only player that provides depth for the Dukes, as redshirt junior catcher Travis Reifsnider can move to the outfield from behind the plate if needed and redshirt junior infielder Kyle Novak can play both the infield and outfield.
“He’s a huge asset,” Ikenberry said of Dabney. “We have a lot of flexibility about where guys can play. … That’s something that I think’s going to be crucial in our preparation.”
Third base is the lone question mark heading into the season, which kicks off on Friday at No. 11 Florida State. Ikenberry said he’s not sure who will play at third this season and it could be a day-to-day position based on matchups. Dabney played at third in his freshman season, so he could be an option for the Dukes if needed.
Dabney’s flexibility is something that DeLauter recognizes as an integral piece for the Dukes.
“I think the most important thing is his versatility allows us to do whatever we want,” DeLauter said of Dabney. “You can kind of rely on Tre to be in any spot at any time and be able to get the job done and I think that’s a huge part of his game.”
Dabney will hit in the leadoff spot again this season for the Dukes, something that can help play to JMU’s strengths in the batting order.
DeLauter said that Dabney is key to the purple and gold’s offensive attack since he can get on base and steal bases, but also hit for power.
In his collegiate career, Dabney has walked 37 times and been hit by a pitch in 28 at-bats, including 24 during his freshman season. He’s also logged 23 stolen bases, 17 of them in his lone full collegiate season in 2019.
The utility role is something that Dabney has embraced for the best of the team.
“As long as I'm on the field playing, competing with my guys, I'm not gonna say anything,” Dabney said. “I'm just gonna do what I gotta do to get the job done.”
