Joe D’Antonio is no different than any other current administrator in college athletics right now.
He’s got an eye on the top national story in college football.
“Membership is always something we’re, A, interested in, and B, extremely focused on,” the Colonial Athletic Association commissioner said when asked during Tuesday’s CAA virtual media day about the rapidly-evolving landscape and what it means for his league in wake of Oklahoma and Texas departing the Big 12 to officially apply for entrance into the Southeastern Conference.
The CAA is widely considered one of the strongest leagues in the FCS. And last week, as reports surfaced of the two heavyweights’ potential move to the dominant conference in FBS, James Madison athletic director Jeff Bourne suggested in a conversation with the DN-R, that the Sooners and the Longhorns are only “the catalyst for change” with impact that could reach the FCS and even lower levels of the sport.
“Trickle-down effect is always possible depending on what movements are actually going to be made,” D’Antonio said.
D’Antonio’s priority is keeping the CAA Football members together and happy.
It’s possible, of course, hinging on what happens with the eight remaining Big 12 members and if any other FBS leagues decide to expand creating a domino of movement, that strong-operating FCS programs become candidates to jump to the highest level of college football.
“Top to bottom, we certainly think we have one of, if not, the best conference in FCS football,” he said. “That’s a credit to everyone involved – our student athletes, coaches, administrators, presidents and the 12-member institutions that comprise the CAA Football conference.
“We would hope all of those members would be happy to be members of the conference, but certainly understand that there might be scenarios that arise in the future where individual institutions need to continue to make decisions that are best for them, but we’ll continue to work closely with our membership to make sure they are happy.”
Dukes ‘98-99’ Percent Vaccinated
JMU coach Curt Cignetti said his team is ‘at about a 98-99 percent vaccination’ rate as the Dukes near next week’s start of their preseason camp.
“So we don’t have too much to worry about,” Cignetti said. “It was strictly an educational process and the educated thing to do is take the vaccination.”
Greene Shifts Back To DT
Mike Greene, the JMU fifth-year defensive lineman and CAA Preseason Defensive Player of the Year, is shifting to his natural position of defensive tackle.
This past spring, Greene moved to defensive end out of necessity because of other injuries on the defensive line. He said it’s possible he’ll play defensive end occasionally this fall, but primarily will play defensive tackle.
“Switching positions last year is going to help a lot this year,” Greene said. “Just seeing different things as a defensive end will help give me more perspective when I’m getting different blocks from a defensive tackle standpoint.”
He played defensive tackle in 2018 and 2019, and racked up 7.5 sacks in 2019 – the most for any interior defensive lineman in FCS that season.
Towson Set For Return To Field
The lone CAA program to skip the conference’s spring season was Towson, so the Tigers are gearing up for their first game in nearly two years.
Their Sept. 4 non-conference contest against Morgan State will be their first game action in 22 months. They practiced as a team in the spring while the rest of the conference was playing.
“The anticipation has been built up for about two years, just watching football throughout the whole fall,” Towson senior safety SJ Brown said, “and watching other teams play, celebrate, win, get their rankings up. So, we’ve got a chip on our shoulder for this season like we’ve got something to prove.”
Towson finished 7-5, but missed the FCS playoffs in 2019.
