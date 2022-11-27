After a loss on Saturday, Eastern Mennonite picked up a win on Sunday with a second half comeback.
The Royals were down by as many as eight in the first half but a great defensive effort in the second propelled them past the Marymount Saints in a 80-67 non-conference win at Yoder Arena.
EMU head coach Melvin Felix felt his team played with more energy and passion in the second half. He added they did a good job of sharing the ball while creating turnovers.
“That gave us a little bit of juice and got us going,” Felix said. “I felt that we fed off it and we were able to finish off the half.”
The Royals notched eight steals in the game and had 19 points off turnovers. Felix said they played more zone coverage in the second half, and by doing that, they were able to contain Marymount better.
“They were getting up the floor so quick on us,” Felix said. “By getting in the zone, we were able to contain that a little bit. We contested more shots, I felt that in the first half they made a lot, but a lot of them were somewhat uncontested. When you get good players an uncontested shot, most of the time, they’re going to make it.”
The Royals had 26 assists as well as four different players with double-digit points. Felix has been “preaching” to his team that sharing the wealth is their strong suit.
“I think that when we look for each other, we’re a much better team,” Felix said. “Twenty-six assists is a ton, especially when we only had eight turnovers, so I’m really proud of that.”
The Royals were led in points by Aviwe Mahlong and Michael Watlington — both with 19. For Watlington, it was a career-high.
“I’m really happy for him [Watlington], he’s been working really hard,” Felix said. “As a sophomore, to have a game like that early in the year, it’s really big.”
Watlington noted it was a tough loss at Lynchburg on Saturday, but the team knew they had to put it behind them and look forward.
“It was a quick turnaround, so we really just focused on our opponent ahead of us and execute everything Coach [Felix] had for us,” Watlington said.
Watlington said the Saints are a great team, so it means a lot to him to earn a career-high against them. He added that all the hard work he’s putting in is paying off.
The Royals got out to a 5-0 lead, but the Saints followed up with 12 unanswered points and were ahead for most of the first half. Marymount’s Marcus Stubbs led in points with 14 and nabbed four rebounds.
The story of the first half were 3-pointers as there were 13 buckets from beyond the arc between the two teams. Both teams tallied 15 rebounds and 11 assists each, while the Royals didn’t draw any fouls in the first half.
Eastern Mennonite (3-3, 0-1 ODAC) went on an 11-point run in the second half and ultimately never looked back. Watlington felt the defensive effort was the difference maker.
“We really just keyed in on that,” Watlington said. “Once we started getting kills on defense, they couldn’t score. All we had to do was make shots and it really brought us back. We got a big lead, we had energy and that really led us to that [win].”
Watlington said it felt good to bounce back with a win at home after losing to Lynchburg, a program that Watlington considers a rival. He feels the biggest takeaway is that they’re a good team that can make a run at the ODAC title.
“We’re one of the sleeper teams and I feel like we have the potential to be one of the best teams in the ODAC right now,” Watlington said.
The Eagles have a three-game ODAC stretch coming up. They face Washington & Lee on Wednesday, Hampden-Sydney on Saturday and Randolph-Macon on Dec. 7.
Felix said getting non-conference wins is huge for the team, and they don’t have an easy conference schedule coming up.
“We got to be ready,” Felix said. “We got to continue to work and we’ll continue to push and get better. We’ll be ready for those conference games as well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.