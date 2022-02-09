Chase DeLauter hadn’t seen live pitching in almost two months when he stepped up to the plate during a James Madison preseason practice, but it didn’t take long for him to get comfortable.
The redshirt sophomore outfielder sent a 93-mile-an-hour fastball up the middle for a single in his first at-bat.
For JMU head coach Marlin Ikenberry, it wasn’t a surprise to see DeLauter rope the ball into the outfield in the first set of pitches he faced.
“As guys on the team say, it’s what Chase does,” Ikenberry said.
DeLauter enters the season as an All-American by almost every college baseball outlet and a projected early first round pick in this summer’s MLB Draft.
‘It Can Really Put You On The Map’
It started with a text message from Jimmy Jackson, the Dukes’ associate head coach and pitching coach.
Jackson sent the text to Kelly Nicholson, the head coach of the Orleans Firebirds in the prestigious Cape Cod League, giving a glowing endorsement of DeLauter to Nicholson, which was all he needed to add the outfielder to his roster for the season.
“Jimmy said he was the best freshman he’s ever coached,” Nicholson recalled. “And Jimmy Jackson has sent us some really good players in the past.”
The decision to take DeLauter wasn’t a bad idea, as he shined on the Cape, playing with the country’s best collegiate players for the summer.
The Martinsburg, W.Va., native put himself on the national radar, as turned heads hitting .298 with a tied for league-high nine home runs and only recorded 18 strikeouts in 124 at-bats.
“That's what the Cape Cod baseball league can do for those guys, it can really put you on the map,” Nicholson said.
The thing that surprised Nicholson was how mobile DeLauter was in center field with his 6-foot-5, 235-pound frame. He knew DeLauter could hit, but the arm talent and ability to cover ground in the outfield turned his head in shock at first.
It wasn’t all easy for DeLauter, who at one point had a 1-for-23 stretch, but he said it helped him improve his mental approach to the game.
“I dealt with some adversity there, struggled at times, and then also had to play the very next day,” DeLauter said. “You don’t really see that in college. Doing that I think I developed a really good mindset for this season.”
Ikenberry wasn’t surprised to see DeLauter find success on the Cape, even if he struggled for a brief stint. Adjusting was something that DeLauter was good at in the transition from high school baseball to college, so he had to channel it again to adapt on the fly.
“That’s special within itself,” Ikenberry said. “Most guys would not do that. He lives in the moment all the time.”
DeLauter credited his performance to a good routine he got into while on the Cape, most of which he spent with Virginia Commonwealth All-American third baseman Tyler Locklear.
The duo pushed each other on the field, both slugging nine home runs, but also off the field, too. Locklear said they spent almost every day together, from the weight room to the beach.
DeLauter and Locklear went to the gym daily, pushing one another with each lift.
“It was pretty tough to keep up with him, not gonna lie,” Locklear said. “We both had our things that we were good at, so we’d always try to make the other one better in our weaknesses.”
In an early season game against Brewster, DeLauter turned Locklear’s head. The duo hit right after each other in the order, DeLauter batted fourth with Locklear fifth. They both clubbed two home runs, but the JMU phenom went 5-for-5 with three RBI, impressing the VCU Ram.
“He went five-for-five and hit a couple pitches that not a bunch of other guys could hit,” Locklear said. “I was like, ‘Yeah, this kid is pretty legit.”
A Mature Hitter And Leader
When DeLauter first arrived on campus his freshman year, he was a quiet guy, according to JMU redshirt junior catcher Travis Reifsnider.
It carried over to the field, keeping his emotions to himself for the most part. Still, he continued to perform well at the plate, but as he’s grown more comfortable, the emotion has come with it.
“When he showed up, we knew he was a special talent and he’s continued to progress in that way,” Reifsnider said. “I think as he’s come out of his shell in the locker room and come closer with some guys and grown a better bond with a group of guys that’s also carried over onto the field.”
As he’s emerged from his shell, DeLauter’s also become more of a leader.
“All of our young kids look up to him,” redshirt junior outfielder Trevon Dabney said. “He’s just a leader all around. Just seeing him grow from freshman year when he was skinny, now he’s 235 – he’s a big dude now, intimidating. He’s just a dog and I just love to see the young guys look up to him.”
One way DeLauter has helped his team improve is through his preparation. Ikenberry called DeLauter’s work ethic and way of preparing for an at-bat “elite.”
“It’s a different type of preparation that he does than most players we’ve had do in the past, but what has happened is he’s raised the level of guys around him as well,” Ikenberry said.
Ikenberry mentioned DeLauter’s ability to help raise the level of play from his teammates multiple times, an attribute that he seems to have used as a leader on the field.
DeLauter started all 16 games in his COVID-19 shortened freshman season and was an All-CAA First Team and All-Rookie Team selection after hitting .386 with six home last season.
The left-handed bat wasn’t recruited to JMU to just hit and play in the field, but he was also expected to pitch. The 2019 Gatorade High School Player of the Year in West Virginia, DeLauter logged a 0.71 ERA with 91 strikeouts, while hitting .615 with six home runs in his senior year at Hedgesville High School.
He started on the mound his freshman year and will appear out of the bullpen this season for the Dukes.
Through his two seasons with JMU, DeLauter has matured as a hitter.
“I think my experience alone, dealing with each season, has really been the biggest growth for my hitting standpoint,” DeLauter said. “Getting quieter loads, a better mental approach, faster to the ball, seeing spin better, just that whole realm of things I’d say is the biggest growth standpoint for me.”
DeLauter’s mature approach shows up at the plate. Last season he only struck out 14 times, while recording 25 walks.
It’s not something he tries to work on, but something that he did while in high school. There he wasn’t as strong as he is now, he said, so he had to find other ways to get on base.
“One of the things that’s really good about Chase as a mature hitter is he takes his walks,” Ikenberry said. “That’s something that a lot of hitters early in their career, they swing at pitches out of the zone, try to chase different pitches.”
Even though DeLauter has helped lead the Dukes, he drew more people to the stands for JMU’s intrasquad scrimmages and practices in the fall as scouts from various MLB teams arrived in Harrisonburg to get a glimpse of his talent.
It’s not usual for the Dukes to attract that many scouts during the team’s fall practices, but the projected first round pick was able to manage the eyes on him, Ikenberry said.
For now, DeLauter is done talking to MLB teams. He switched his focus toward the season on Feb. 1 and said that stuff can wait a little bit.
“I think that’s kind of lifted the whole pressure off my shoulders, not even thinking about that right now,” DeLauter said.
DeLauter is excited to be in a position to become JMU’s highest drafted baseball player, but he’s focused on winning games with his teammates.
“It’s always been a dream come true to play professional baseball,” DeLauter said. “It’s all I ever wanted to do, all I ever dreamed of. Right now at this point, it’s all about winning and playing with these guys. That’s all I’m really focused on.”
