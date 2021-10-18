On a mid-October afternoon as the leaves start to change on the trees just beyond the right-center field fence, Eagle Field at Veterans Memorial Park is quiet.
James Madison’s fall practices are underway, so every pop of the glove and ping off the bat can be heard. There’s no one else here to be found aside from the Dukes.
They know that’s going to change in a few months, though, when their new campaign begins, their fans show up, and pro scouts flock to Harrisonburg to fill the seats behind home plate in order to see, evaluate and project what’s next for JMU junior outfielder Chase DeLauter.
Because of his scorching run through the Cape Cod Baseball League this past summer, DeLauter catapulted into a top-10 college prospect by MLB.com, D1Baseball.com and any other site with an eye on the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft.
The consensus is he could be a first-round pick and, perhaps, selected near the very top of the event.
“That was actually a big reason when I was deciding if I was going to come back or not this year,” Dukes senior pitcher Justin Showalter said. “I was realizing what he was doing in the summer and seeing that we were probably going to have a lot of attention here versus last year when we really didn’t have many scouts come out to our games, especially with all of our covid issues. It was hard for scouts to get out and see us, so to have that opportunity could be really big for a lot of guys.”
Showalter, a Bridgewater native and Turner Ashby graduate, is one of many returning veterans – pitchers Nick Stewart, Donovan Burke and Liam McDonnell as well as first baseman/designated hitter Kyle Novak, shortstop Nick Zona and left fielder Trevon Dabney are some just to name a few – the Dukes are hoping can put together a strong spring around DeLauter, who is the centerpiece of the roster for skipper Marlin Ikenberry.
With the Orleans Firebirds, DeLauter hit .298, tied for the Cape Cod League lead with nine homers and finished in the top 10 in the Cape for runs, hits, doubles and RBIs. He earned the CCBL’s Robert McNeese Outstanding Pro Prospect Award. Past winners of that honor include a long list of former and current big leaguers like Robin Ventura, Billy Wagner, Mark Teixeira, Andrew Miller, Matt Wieters, Sean Manaea and Nick Senzel.
“I was confident in myself,” DeLauter said about how he approached playing in the Cape. “I didn’t know what it would be like up there and seeing all these Power Five guys, guys from all over the country that I’ve never seen before, so I was going up there open minded. But I’ve always been confident in my abilities and it was a great experience.”
He said learned so much there, too, on the heels of consecutive condensed seasons in his first two years with the Dukes. Through his first 42 games at JMU, DeLauter tallied 65 hits and drew 34 walks compared to striking out on only 24 occasions.
“Just to stay mentally tough up there,” DeLauter said is what he figured out quickly in the CCBL. “Baseball is truly a game of failure, so going up there and facing elite talent, you’re going to have good nights and bad nights, so staying consistent is the key for sure.”
Said Ikenberry about DeLauter’s summer: “I wasn’t surprised, having been around him every day. I’ve been around a lot of good college baseball players and I’ve been around many draft picks, and knowing what level of play he wants to be at and just watching him go about his business every day, he mimics the guys I coached who have made it to the big leagues.”
Ikenberry said he doesn’t have to say much to DeLauter about how to handle the national spotlight he’s received since or the pressure of performing in front of scouts. DeLauter continues to work diligently, according to Ikenberry, and DeLauter said he grew accustomed to playing with scouts tracking him throughout the summer months.
“It was overwhelming at first,” he said, “because you want to play well every day, but as time goes, it’s just another day and people are going to be there whether it’s here, up there or in the spring, so it doesn’t matter.”
Odds are the Dukes will play in front of talent-evaluators beginning immediately with their very first series when they open with a three-game set Feb. 18-20 at national power Florida State. Ikenberry said he’s excited for some other Dukes to be seen as well when scouts show up to size up DeLauter.
As Showalter pointed out, he could be a beneficiary. He spent the summer in the Appalachian League with the Princeton (W.Va.) WhistlePigs, and was an Appy League all-star while registering 37 strikeouts and a 4.38 ERA over 39 innings. Showalter has been the Dukes’ most consistent starter over the past two seasons.
He said it was neat to pitch in so many different past Minor League Baseball stadiums like Calfee Park in Pulaski, his favorite, which was the former home for a New York Yankees affiliate before the Appy League reorganized to become a collegiate summer league.
“I was working a lot on holding runners,” Showalter said, “developing that part of my game, as well as just continuing to develop my curveball, changeup and tertiary pitches because I kind of want to be able to add in more and more as I go. Aside from that, gaining weight, trying to add [velocity] and all that normal stuff.”
Showalter said the focus on keeping runners tight goes hand-in-hand with his pitch-to-contact approach. He wants to always make sure runners stay close to first base after they get on in order to keep the double play intact.
Both DeLauter and Showalter said they’re eager to see what the Dukes can do during a standard 56-game college season after the last two were shortened because of coronavirus issues.
This past spring the Dukes were 11-17, but had pauses in March and in April, making it extremely difficult to capture any momentum.
Ikenberry said he’s comfortable with the core of his team, which also includes third baseman Carson Bell, who Ikenberry noted might be JMU’s most improved player after hitting .346 in limited action during the spring.
“He finally broke into our lineup late last year and really tore it up,” Ikenberry said. “We really didn’t know where he was going to play defensively and he went out this summer and really got better defensively for us. It’s something he knew he needed to work on and he’s shown it here in the early part of the fall.”
JMU added four transfers to its team – pitcher CJ Czerwinski (College of Charleston), pitcher Nick Hammer (LaSalle), pitcher/first baseman Jacob Steinberg (State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota) and infielder Jalen Buster (Radford). Steinberg started his career at Ole Miss before playing the last two seasons in junior college.
Ikenberry said all four should make an immediate impact.
“It’s been a long, long couple of years for a lot of guys, a lot of adversity,” Showalter said. “So, it’s definitely exciting to hopefully get a chance at a normal season and see what we can do when all things aren’t blowing up on us.”
And of course, with the likely first-rounder DeLauter in the middle of it all, the Dukes have every right to feel confident.
“We deserve it more than anybody,” DeLauter said, “because we’ve had the same group of guys now for three years since I’ve been here and we’re all really close. And I think with the talent we’ve got, we can do something special with a full season.”
