CAPE COD, Mass. – This past week, James Madison outfielder and pitcher Chase DeLauter was named the Cape Cod Baseball League’s Most Outstanding Pro Prospect, by the CCBL.
DeLauter was a Cape Cod League All-Star. And throughout the summer for the Orleans Firebirds, DeLauter batted .298 with nine homers, which was tied for most in the Cape. He also drove in 21 runs and scored 27.
Through his first two seasons with the Dukes, DeLauter is a .385 career hitter with seven home runs and 35 RBIs. He was an All-Colonial Athletic Association first-team choice and an All-CAA Rookie team choice this past spring.
Last summer, DeLauter was the Rockingham County Baseball League’s Most Valuable Player while playing for the 2020 champion Broadway Bruins.
