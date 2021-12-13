James Madison two-way player Chase DeLauter was named the top player in the country on Perfect Game’s Top 150 College Prospects for the 2022 MLB Draft on Monday. He was also ranked at No. 3 for Perfect Game’s Top 300 Draft Board after previously being ranked sixth by MLB Pipeline.
DeLauter hit .386 for the Dukes in the spring, winning the Colonial Athletic Association batting title and earning first-team all-conference and all-rookie honor. He also had six home runs and 21 RBIs.
In the Cape Cod League this summer, he tied for the league lead in homers with nine while hitting .298 with 21 RBIs. He was the first JMU player to earn the Robert A. McNeese Outstanding Pro Prospect Award and then earned the Summer Breakout Prospect Award by D1Baseball.com.
In 42 career games with the Dukes, DeLauter has a .385 batting average with seven homers and 35 RBIs.
DeLauter has reached base in 40 of his 42 career games and had a hit in 37 of them. He’s recorded two separate hit streaks of 15 or more, including a 16-game hitting streak last season.
