As Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred called his name during the first round of the league’s annual draft Sunday night in Los Angeles, James Madison outfielder Chase DeLauter’s name was etched into the program’s record book.
DeLauter, selected 16th overall by the Cleveland Gaurdians in Sunday night’s MLB Draft, made history in the process and became the highest-drafted player out of JMU in program history.
The 6-foot-5, 235-pound outfielder was the first Duke to be taken in the first round since Kellen Kulbacki was picked 40th by the San Diego Padres in 2007. He’s just the third Duke to be taken in the opening round, joining Dan Meyer (34th, 2002) and Kulbacki.
DeLauter is the 73rd player to be selected in the summer draft in program history with Billy Sample, who played nine seasons in the big leagues, the first in 1976 and a quartet of pitchers — Nick Robertson, Kevin Kelly, Dan Goggin and Shelton Perkins — were picked most recently in 2019.
Former JMU standout catcher Jake Lowery, who was a Johnny Bench award winner as the best collegiate catcher after his senior season, was the last Duke to be drafted in the first five rounds, selected in the fourth round in 2011.
DeLauter is the fourth JMU player to be drafted by the Guardians and the first since Kelly was taken in the 19th round of the 2019 MLB Draft.
The path to the draft wasn’t a straight line for DeLauter, who battled multiple injuries this past spring, playing in 24 games this season with the purple and gold before a broken foot cut his season short. He batted a team-high .437 with a .828 slugging percentage, including eight doubles, eight home runs and 35 RBIs. He also recorded a .576 on-base percentage and walked 28 times.
DeLauter’s spring was a historic one, ranking second in single-season batting average and slugging percentage, while setting the new single-season mark in on-base percentage. He also tied the single-season grand slam record, too, hitting a pair of bases-loaded home runs this past spring.
The Martinsburg, W.Va., native never played a full collegiate season in Harrisonburg as his freshman season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Dukes’ roster was plagued by the illness during his sophomore season, playing in just 26 games.
Even with that, he still managed to record gaudy numbers at Veterans Memorial Park. DeLauter amassed a career .402 batting average and .520 on-base percentage in just 66 games with the Dukes, hitting 15 home runs with 70 RBIs.
DeLauter departed the Dukes ranking first in on-base percentage, second in career batting average and third in career slugging percentage in JMU program history.
His name is littered across the JMU record book, even after having games canceled due to a global pandemic or being sidelined with injuries.
Now, DeLauter joins a new list of names that once wore the purple and gold. He’s an MLB draft pick.
