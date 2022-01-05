The honors keep coming in for James Madison’s two-way standout Chase DeLauter.
Already recognized by multiple publications and organizations as one of the top pro prospects in college baseball, DeLauter was picked as a first-team preseason All-American outfielder by Perfect Game/Rawlings, as announced Wednesday morning.
DeLauter is the first JMU player to earn first-team preseason honors since 2014 when Connor Brown and Chad Carroll each were picked as All-Americans by separate publications. DeLauter, a Martinsburg, W.Va., product was previously named the top college prospect for the 2022 MLB Amatuer Draft and the No. 3 overall prospect by Perfect Game.
DeLauter earned first-team All-CAA honors last spring as well as a place on the conference’s All-Rookie squad, after topping the league with a .386 average. He also added 21 RBI and led the Dukes in OPS (1.231), runs (26), doubles (12), home runs (six) and triples (two).
DeLauter, who also served as a relief pitcher for the Dukes, finished the 2021 season with a 16-game hitting streak.
Over the summer, he took home the Robert A. McNeese Outstanding Pro Prospect Award and the D1Baseball Summer Breakout Prospect Award while playing in the prestigious Cape Cod League where he tied for the league lead in home runs in the with nine and also batted .298.
