Chase DeLauter rounded first, bound for second after lacing a pitch into right center field at the College of Charleston in early April when he felt a pop in his foot.
The extra-base hit marked a career-high tying four-hit day for DeLauter, but he knew something was wrong as soon as he felt the pain.
“I never felt something like that before,” DeLauter said. “I didn’t really think of anything, it was just like ‘Damn, I just broke my foot.’”
DeLauter was pulled from the game after reaching second. Later that night, he went to a local hospital and the doctors confirmed his initial reaction — his foot was broken.
The 6-foot-5, 235-pound outfielder underwent surgery the following Monday, ending his season and likely his collegiate career as a projected first-round pick in July’s MLB Draft.
‘He’s A Difference Maker’
When he was on the field, DeLauter was almost guaranteed to make an impact in the lineup for James Madison.
Whether it was homering on the first pitch against Elon, putting the Dukes up by a pair of runs or driving in eight runs in four innings of play against VMI, DeLauter’s bat made JMU and the rest of the order almost unstoppable.
“He’s a difference maker,” JMU head coach Marlin Ikenberry said. “The confidence that he put in our lineup and on the field kind of bled to the other players. … It was one of those things that you knew watching him play, he was going to do something special, you just didn’t know what it was going to be.”
The Martinsburg, W.Va., native hit .437 with eight doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 35 RBIs in the 24 games he played in this spring. When his season was cut short, the highly-touted draft prospect led the Colonial Athletic Association in almost every hitting category.
DeLauter placed first in single-season program history in on-base percentage (.536), second in slugging percentage (.828) and third in batting average.
DeLauter’s broken foot wasn’t his first injury of the spring. Against Quinnipiac in mid-March, he took a hit by pitch to the batting helmet in the bottom of the first inning and then crashed into the outfield wall in the next half inning.
That combination left DeLauter dazed and he was diagnosed with a concussion, sidelining him for six games, including a pair of midweek games at No. 1 Tennessee.
“Coming back from that was a struggle because I thought I was fine every single day,” DeLauter said. “Over time, the headaches started going away and everything started going away and I was feeling good.”
When he returned to action, DeLauter picked up where he left off. In his third game back from the concussion, DeLauter clubbed his second grand slam of the season, tying a JMU single-season record.
Opposing teams respected the left-handed hitter upon his return, too, as he walked at least once in 12 of the 14 games, including a streak of 10 contests in a row.
DeLauter, a preseason All-American, was named to the Golden Spikes Award Midseason Watch List before his foot injury. After he was shut down for the season, DeLauter was named Second Team All-CAA after playing in just nine conference games.
“His reputation exceeded itself,” Ikenberry said. “I think a lot of opposing coaches were upset [he got hurt] because they wanted to watch him play too.”
‘Another Coach In The Dugout’
Shortly after his surgery, DeLauter returned to be around the team in any way he could, whether it was in the weight room or in the dugout at practice and home games.
DeLauter joked with Ikenberry about being able to hit in a game with the boot on and just walking to first if he sent the ball into the outfield. And if he hit a home run? DeLauter wanted to walk around the bases.
He didn’t get that opportunity for obvious reasons, but Ikneberry noticed DeLauter’s focus on getting his rehab done while trying to keep up with his teammates.
“Out of all the guys that I’ve had with season-ending injuries like his, he was pretty locked in on what he needed to do,” Ikenberry said. “You worry about those guys a little bit because they’re on their own a little bit. … He did what he needed to do and he was in the weight room. He was just trying to be a part of everything.”
Though he was doing what he could, it wasn’t all smooth sailing for DeLauter. He wasn’t used to being sidelined for so long and not being able to make a direct impact with his bat on the field.
One of the hardest parts of being injured for DeLauter was not being able to travel to away games. He said there were times where he didn’t go to the baseball facility to watch his teammates get on the bus headed to their next game. DeLauter just hoped the Dukes’ games would be on TV so he could watch from Harrisonburg.
“Man, I’m going to be honest, it sucked,” DeLauter said. “It sucked having to watch everyone play, being in tight games and not being able to be a part of it. It really did suck, especially when they were traveling and I was just sitting at home.”
DeLauter’s presence around the team served to be valuable for the Dukes. He was there for his teammates, being someone to give hitting pointers in the dugout.
“He was always helping the hitters and always talking to the guys in the dugout about the game. Just kind of another coach in the dugout,” Ikenberry said. “That’s what’s so great about Chase. There really isn’t a big ego with him. As good as a player he is, he keeps things pretty simple and that’s one thing I love about Chase.”
With DeLauter’s absence in center field, the Dukes turned to Travis Reifsnider, who started the season as the Dukes’ catcher, to move to the outfield.
Reifsnider has played in the outfield before, but now he was almost the everyday center fielder, something that he wasn’t expecting to do before DeLauter went down, but he embraced the role.
DeLauter, who played with Reifsnider on the Broadway Bruins in the summer of 2020, helped his teammate adjust to the new role, whether it was how to track the ball in the sun, reading it off the bat and communicating with the other outfielders.
“He was talking about the outfield and hitting stuff because we always kind of bounce ideas off each other,” Reifsnider said. “He’s a phenomenal outfielder, he’s probably going to be a first round pick, and I didn’t really know what the hell I was doing out there. He was definitely helpful with that.”
Though DeLauter helped Reifsnider and his other teammates through the rest of the spring, it wasn’t something he had to do and they took notice of the tips.
“Obviously, he didn’t have to do that,” Reifsnider said. “He could have just done his own thing and he did the opposite of that and I think it speaks to how good of a person he is. It shows me that he’s a better person than he is a player.”
'Back Into A Routine'
DeLauter’s timetable to return from surgery was eight weeks, a mark he hit this week in his return to hitting.
He’s been out of his walking boot for the past two weeks, allowing him to get back lifting almost a full go. DeLauter’s been able to move around on his foot again, as well as swimming in a pool almost every day to get some cardio in.
Once he’s cleared by the doctors this week, DeLauter will be able to do basically anything he wants to do, which includes hitting. Before that point, DeLauter has equated this conditioning work and lifting to the usual winter before a season, working on building strength.
“I’m getting back in good shape,” DeLauter said. “It’s good to get moving again, burn off some energy. I’m trying to get back into a routine, which is my biggest thing. That’s the best part.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.