James Madison’s extended late-season road trip got off to a rough start Monday night at Delaware as second-half scoring droughts once again hurt the Dukes in a 81-60 loss in Colonial Athletic Association men's basketball action on the road.
For the second straight meeting with the Blue Hens, a Delaware player had a career game against the Dukes as Jameer Nelson Jr. finished with 30 points, including 9-for-9 at the free throw line, while fifth-year senior Kevin Anderson sparked a big Delaware run and finished with 12.
Vado Morse had 15 points to lead JMU (14-11, 5-9 CAA) on 5-of-17 shooting while Terrence Edwards scored 11 points and had a team-high nine rebounds and four assists.
The Dukes were balanced, if not prolific, on offense early in the game with transition buckets and a couple of early 3-pointers from Morse keeping JMU relatively close through most of the opening period.
But the Blue Hens (17-9, 8-5 CAA) were shooting fairly well behind the arc themselves with Nelson both knocking down 3’s and distributing as Delaware held onto a 30-25 advantage with three minutes to go in the first half.
Still, despite JMU shooting less than 40 percent from the field in the first half, the Dukes held close at halftime behind a solid offensive effort from Justin Amadi, who finished with 10 points and seven rebounds. The big man’s tip in at the buzzer gave him eight points and halftime and made it a 32-29 Delaware lead at the break.
The Dukes quickly got within a point in the opening minutes of the second half, but the Hens had answers — often from Nelson — for each JMU bucket. The son of the longtime NBA player, Nelson scored and drew a foul for a three-point play to make it a nine-point Blue Hens lead with 13 minutes left.
Delaware stretched the lead to 11 a few times during the middle portion of the second half, but JMU hung around and a driving layup by Morse made it 57-50 Blue Hens as the clock ticked past the eight minute mark.
Morse was heating up as the second half continued, but at times was simply trading baskets with Nelson as JMU struggled to get any closer. An offensive burst by Anderson gave the Blue Hens a 15-point lead as time began to run out on the Dukes.
JMU travels to College of Charleston on Thursday, for the second of four consecutive road games. The struggling and injury-ravaged Dukes, who opened the season 9-2 in defense of the 2020-21 regular season CAA title, need one more victory in their final four games to secure back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since 2016 and just the second time since the turn of the century.
James Madison 29 31 — 60
Delaware 32 49 — 81
JAMES MADISON (60) — Amadi 5 0-1 11, Morse 5 2-2 15, Edwards 4 3-6 11, Ihenacho 2 2-2 6, Wooden 0 1-2 1, Savage 2 0-0 4, Hodge 2 0-0 6, Sule 2 3-4 7. Totals 22 11-17 60.
DELAWARE (81) — Nelson 8 9-9 30, Anderson 5 2-2 12, Allen 2 0-0 5, Asamoah 3 0-0 9, Carr 3 2-2 9, Davis 7 0-0 14. Totals 29 13-13 81.
3-Point Goals — James Madison 5 (Morse 3, Hodge 2), Delaware 10 (Nelson 5, Asamoah 3, Carr, Allen).
