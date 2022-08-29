Before fall camp began, James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti stressed the importance of paying attention to details in the move to the FBS.
With the Dukes’ FBS debut against Middle Tennessee coming up on Saturday, Cignetti is still focused on the little things as JMU prepares for its opener.
“The preparation part, the details are extremely important from the top down,” Cignetti said during the Sun Belt Conference’s weekly media call on Monday morning.
For the players, the attention to detail is a big deal while watching film and then using that on the field during practice.
“In terms of the players, preparing like they need to prepare, mentally, physically and off the field watching tape on their own,” Cignetti said. “That becomes really critical and every rep in practice becomes critical. Reps are limited.”
As JMU begins its game-week preparation, the team’s practices will look slightly different. The offense will go up against the scout team defense and the defense will face the scout team offense, mimicking MTSU’s schemes.
Cignetti said as the week progresses, the coaching staff will look and see what the units did well at and what they didn’t, adjusting the game plan accordingly.
“Your game plan is a very fluid thing that sort of crystalizes as you get closer to kickoff,” Cignetti said.
But as the Dukes prepare, the urgency level continues to rise as kickoff approaches.
“From a coach’s standpoint, I think there’s always a sense of urgency in terms of your prep, film prep, personnel prep to try to put your team in the position most advantageous possible,” Cignetti said. “And then getting quality repetitions on the practice field and then carrying that over to gameday.”
Cignetti Confident In Quarterbacks
For the second week in a row, Cignetti said he has an idea of who the starting quarterback will be, but didn’t name one.
The Dukes entered fall camp with a three-way quarterback battle between Colorado State transfer Todd Centeio, redshirt freshman Billy Atkins and true freshman Alonza Barnett III.
At the beginning of camp, it was Centeio getting a bulk of the starting snaps before Atkins and Barnett each got a day with the first-team offense, but Cignetti said he thinks the trio has made positive strides.
“I think that they’ve all progressed significantly since the spring,” Cignetti said. “The last two weeks, we’ve thrown the ball extremely well, making plays on the outside. I just think all three quarterbacks have a better understanding of the offense, protections, where to go where the ball, cutting their losses, not making bad plays.”
Cignetti added that if he feels like it’s “important to announce” a starter before the game, he will, but he has not yet.
MTSU’s Stockstill Praises JMU
During his weekly press conference, Middle Tennessee head coach Rick Stockstill said he thinks JMU’s transition to the FBS will be “seamless.”
“I think it’ll be pretty seamless for them because they’ve had so much success at the FCS level, winning national championships,” Stockstill said. “I liken their transition a lot like App State and Georgia Southern in the sense that they’ve been playing a long time and now making the next move to FBS.”
Stockstill added that JMU already has the foundation in place to make the move with Bridgeforth Stadium and the other facilities already at a FBS level. Now the Dukes can build on them as the move continues.
After praising JMU’s move to the FBS, Stockstill also said he thought JMU’s defense will still be good, even though star linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey transferred to Texas, as well as losing a handful of other players to the transfer portal or walking away from the sport.
“You don’t do what they did defensively and only [have] 11 people play,” Stockstill said. “A lot of those guys that may not have started last year, played a bunch of snaps. … They’ve got a good program, good players, so they may have lost a couple players on defense, but I promise you the guys that they are replacing them with are very, very talented young men.”
Stockstill mentioned Marshall transfer defensive lineman Jamare Edwards in particular, who he said “played very well against us.”
In three games against the Blue Raiders at Marshall, Edwards has logged seven tackles, including four tackles for a loss and one sack.
