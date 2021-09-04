There are common traits most title-winning teams maintain throughout the journey to glory.
And at James Madison, both the 2004 and 2016 squads had it in years when external expectations weren’t to finish hoisting national championship trophies. Those two groups of Dukes exemplified determination through togetherness, though.
“We stuck together no matter what we went through, and I think that’s what got us over the hump this year,” former JMU running back Khalid Abdullah said as tears of joy rolled down his face on the frozen field at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas during the aftermath of the Dukes’ 28-14 win over Youngstown State to cap the 2016 season.
Ex-longtime Dukes coach Mickey Matthews, when reflecting on his 2004 team with the DN-R a few years ago, said: “We won games anyway you could do it. We won it with the kicking game. We won it with goal-line stands. We won it on offense. That group of kids was so competitive and they just refused to lose. They just refused to lose.”
The seasons ahead of the ’04 triumph didn’t allow for JMU to often experience any of the good fortunes it became accustomed to feeling that fall. Matthews’ team was a combined 13-22 in the previous three years, but the nucleus of the championship-winning squad was able to learn from losses and have those setbacks fuel their fire as upperclassmen.
They had an offseason not many other programs in Division I-AA could match at the time.
“That summer leading up to the ’04 season, we got [quarterback] Justin Rascati in from Louisville and the whole team stayed,” Clint Kent, a junior cornerback that year, said. “We just gained that chemistry, man. Basically, the great feeling was it felt like family. We all hung out with each other — White, Black, Hispanic, whatever. We always did things together to develop that bond. And I think that’s what made us very successful.”
For Abdullah and company, the element of change before 2016 brought them helped players rally around each other.
In the prior offseason, Everett Withers – Matthews’ replacement – had left for the same job at FBS Texas State, so then-first-year coach Mike Houston was tasked with taking the talented roster left behind and turning them into winners. JMU had reached the postseason in 2014 and in 2015, but were dealt early exits in both years partly because of the divided team Houston said he inherited.
JMU had hired Houston, a former high school coach who climbed in the profession with head-coaching stops at Division II Lenoir-Rhyne and The Citadel. That year, Dukes athletic director Jeff Bourne called Houston, “the right coach at the right time” for the school.
“You saw offensive players making comments about defensive players,” Houston said leading into the ’16 championship game. “When we started going against each other in the spring, it was a very disrespectful tone between the two units and the defense was the butt of a lot of jokes, openly.
“All of those things undermine team chemistry. I was pretty firm and harsh with stomping that stuff out of our locker room, because it had no place. I preached family, trust and togetherness.”
That group bought into what Houston preached as he set the foundation for an immensely successful three-year stint at the helm of the program. And that fall, there were two regular-season games – wins at Richmond and at Villanova – in which members of the ’16 team will say propelled them all the way to the crown.
Against the Spiders, quarterback Bryan Schor connected with tight end Jonathan Kloosterman in the end zone for a go-ahead touchdown with 1:36 to play, and on the consequent Richmond possession the JMU defense – the butt of those team jokes the past few seasons – forced a turnover on downs to seal the victory. The following week when Schor went down with an injury, the same defense held Villanova to 239 total yards and intercepted Wildcats quarterback Zach Bednarczyk four times as part of a victory to clinch the Colonial Athletic Association title.
Every member of the Dukes believed they could make a run from then on.
For the ’04 team, the same happened in a 24-20 mid-October win at Maine.
“We found a way to win versus Maine,” said Rascati, whose 7-yard touchdown run to open the fourth quarter and 23-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver D.D. Boxley with 48 seconds left led Madison to the come-from-behind victory.
“The team just stuck together and played four quarters and competed well offensively, defensively and on special teams,” Rascati said. “That was the game that really showed how tight-knit we were and how good of a football team we were to get the big win on the road.”
And both teams needed wins on the road – the ’04 team more so than the ’16 team – in the postseason to reach the pinnacle.
In 2004, JMU became the first in I-AA history to win the championship after playing only playoff games away from home to get there. The Dukes won at Lehigh, at Furman and at William & Mary before dispatching of Montana, 31-21, in the title game at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tenn.
In 2016, the Dukes were the No. 4-seed, so they didn’t have to go on the road until the national semifinals. But their test was stiff with a trip to the FargoDome to face No. 1-seed North Dakota State. Schor’s three touchdown passes and Abdullah’s 180 rushing yards pushed them to a 27-17 win to knock off the five-time defending national champion Bison. JMU went onto beat Youngstown State for the title a few weeks later.
