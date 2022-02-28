Leading off against Fairleigh Dickinson, redshirt junior utility player Trevon Dabney patiently waited for a fastball to come.
He took two balls to start, but when the heater came, Dabney sent a towering fly ball past left center field, landing just shy of the gravel in the bottom of the first inning at Veterans Memorial Park on Sunday afternoon.
The Douglassville, Pa., native trotted around the artificial turf surface, touching the bases and stomping on home plate, energizing the Dukes’ dugout. Once he jogged toward his teammates, a gold James Madison football helmet was tossed to him.
Dabney emphatically traded his batting helmet for the lid with the Duke Dog on one side and the JMU logo on the other, garnering a large cheer and mob from the team clad in purple just in front of the third-base dugout.
The helmet was just over one and a half miles from its home on the gridiron at Bridgeforth Stadium, but this season the diamond Dukes have created a new tradition with it.
At first, the players thought about using a wrestling-style belt in their celebrations, but opted for the football helmet instead.
“We love showing our support to the Dukes in all sports, so we were like ‘Hey, let’s get a football helmet,’” Dabney said of the tradition. “Everybody loves it, so we’re gonna continue to do that.”
JMU head coach Marlin Ikenberry is also a fan of the new celebration.
“I have no idea how it came about, but I love it,” Ikenberry said. “I love it anytime that we can have some type of prop that represents the school.”
The football helmet appeared again after redshirt junior catcher Jensen Lapoint led off the third inning with a blast to almost the same spot Dabney hit his.
It soon found its way back on Dabney’s head for a second time, just an inning after Lapoint wore it. He traded his purple batting helmet again and joined his teammates for another party in the dugout after he hit a bases-clearing grand slam for his second home run of the afternoon.
The two-homer game marked Dabney’s first-career multi-home run game and helped him set a new career-high with five RBIs.
“I think it’s pretty cool,” sophomore right-handed pitcher Joe Vogatsky said of the helmet celebration. “It’s a good team experience. … Hopefully it sticks.”
Traditions like this have been seen all over sports in the last few years, from the University of Miami football team’s turnover chain to the Washington Nationals’ home-run key.
The Hurricanes would give a player on defense, who recorded a turnover, a specially-made chain with the Miami logo on it on the sideline. Last season, the Nationals added a key on a shoestring, dubbing it the “home-run key” and giving it to the player who hit a homer.
In the college baseball ranks, JMU isn’t the only Virginia school that has a unique celebration. Each time Virginia Tech hits a home run, the dugout brings a hammer out around home plate and let’s the person who hit the long ball smash it into the ground.
The football helmet is a unique tradition for the Dukes this season, but does it make the players want to send the ball over the fence even more?
“For sure,” Dabney said with a smile. “For sure.”
