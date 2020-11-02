CHARLOTTESVILLE – He was satisfied doing his part in helping Virginia halt its losing streak and pull off an upset victory.
“I was just happy to have a chance to seal the game,” Cavaliers all-purpose threat Keytaon Thompson said Monday.
Thompson, a quarterback primarily, has played some this fall as a signal-caller, but also occasionally lines up at wide receiver and even takes carries as a running back.
And this past Saturday, with about two minutes left and UVa clinging to a 44-41 edge against then-No. 15 North Carolina, Thompson executed a fake punt on a fourth-and-4 to keep possession with the Cavaliers so they could kill the clock and secure the win. Instead of snapping the ball to punter Nash Griffin, Thompson took a direct snap and scampered five yards to pick up the first down.
“I wanted to win really bad and I feel like the team had fun all night,” Thompson, a transfer from Mississippi State, said. “It was a really close game and North Carolina did a good job fighting back into the game. I feel like I was just happy with the end result and that coach [Bronco Mendenhall] trusted in me. I was able to make a play for us to win.”
The successful trick play ensured UVa would improve to 2-4 overall and 2-4 in the Atlantic Coast Conference this season, following four consecutive losses – at Clemson, vs. N.C. State, at Wake Forest and at Miami – in the previous four weeks.
This month, the schedule becomes favorable and the Cavaliers will play three of their next four contests in Charlottesville beginning Saturday at 8 p.m. against Louisville.
“Everything came together at that point to defeat UNC,” UVa sophomore defensive tackle Jawon Briggs said. “It’s great to have that confidence rolling, going into Louisville.”
Thompson said him and his teammates are hoping to build off this past Saturday’s effort.
The win was UVa’s first over a Top 15 opponent since 2011.
“I feel like we always knew what we were capable of,” Thompson said. “We just knew that we weren’t playing up to the best of our ability. I feel like a few of those games we lost early on in the year, we definitely could’ve won. A handful of plays here or there, a few plays we could’ve made to change the outcome of those games, but we have a really good team. It’s a really talented and hardworking team and I feel like once we get things clicking, I feel like we’ll be a good team and tough to beat.”
Tech Looks Ahead To No. 25 Liberty
For the first and only time this regular season, Virginia Tech steps out of ACC action to play its lone non-conference game of the year when it hosts FBS independent Liberty on Saturday in Blacksburg.
And for the first time as an FBS member and in the Flames’ history, they’re ranked in the Associated Press Top 25, at No. 25.
“It’s definitely very, very exciting,” Hokies center Brock Hoffman said. “… That adds a little more excitement to the game. They’re undefeated and they’re playing well. We’ve got to come in here and give them our best and hopefully the outcome goes in our favor.”
Liberty is 6-0 with wins over Western Kentucky, Florida International, North Alabama, Louisiana-Monroe, Syracuse and Southern Miss. LU moved from the FCS to FBS two years ago.
Liberty quarterback Malik Willis leads all FBS quarterbacks in rushing, averaging 99 yards on the ground per game.
“We are a gap defense,” Virginia Tech defensive tackle Josh Fuga said. “And as long as we stay in our gap and don’t get real nosy in other people’s jobs, we’ll be fine.”
Herbert Still Thriving
Hokies running back Khalil Herbert notched his fifth 100-yard rushing performance of the season when he went for 147 yards and a touchdown on the ground in Virginia Tech’s win this past Saturday at Louisville.
He’s the first Virginia Tech player to tally more than four 100-yard games in a season since David Wilson did it in 2011.
Herbert leads the FBS in all-purpose yards with 205.8 per contest and is second nationally for rushing yards with 133.8 per game.
