Drexel shot lights out from deep in the first half before center Amari Williams took over in the second to lift the Dragons to an 88-82 victory against James Madison on Thursday in Colonial Athletic Association men’s basketball action at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.
Williams finished with 21 points, 12 rebounds and four blocked shots to lead the Dragons (9-8, 4-3 CAA) to their fifth straight victory in Harrisonburg, a streak that includes last year’s CAA Tournament championship run. The Nottingham, England product also came up with a late steal to seal the victory.
“He’s huge and long,” JMU coach Mark Byington said. “I hate to see it against us, but I’ll give the young man credit. He’s improved so much since last year. I thought we did a good job on him in the first half. Then, the second half, he finished tough shots around the basket, made free throws, got stuff in transition. We’ve played against some good bigs…but he’s up there. He’s really good.”
Vado Morse had another big game for JMU, finishing with 18 points and three assists. Terrence Edwards added 17 points and 11 rebounds off the bench and Charles Falden had 15 for the Dukes (12-6, 3-4 CAA). JMU’s Takal Molson had 12 points and five rebounds before going down with a knee injury in the middle of the second half.
Justin Amadi, giving up three inches to the 6-10 sophomore Williams in the post, opened the game with a pair of baskets for the Dukes, including a monstrous follow dunk. But a few minutes later Williams found himself with the ball as the shot clock expired and threw up a desperation shot from the right wing for the first 3-pointer of his career.
It was emblematic of the Dragons start from deep as Drexel nailed five of its first six attempts from 3-point range to open up a 19-14 advantage six minutes in. By the time Lamar Oden Jr. drained the Dragons eighth 3-pointer of the game with more than eight minutes to go Drexel had a nine-point lead.
But as the officials let them play physically in the paint — JMU missed seven of its first 11 shots at the rim — the Dukes began to figure out the 3-point arc was where it was at. JMU made five of its first six from deep as well and then got back within a point with three minutes to go after Terrence Edwards finally got back-to-back hanging shots in the lane to drop.
But Matey Juric came off the bench and quickly drained two more 3’s for the Dragons, who again stretched the lead out to nine points. But JMU forced turnovers on the final two Drexel possessions, the last leading to a 3-pointer by Morse to make it a 43-40 game at halftime, despite the Dragons’ 11 triples in the first 20 minutes.
“We’re going to have to make schematic changes on defense,” Byington said. “We just don’t have the same personnel we had six weeks ago or two months ago. Tonight, we tried to make an adjustment and played more zone. But right now, we haven’t been able to put a finger on matching our personnel to our defensive scheme.”
JMU kept some of that momentum as the second half began, running a play to get an open look for Falden at the top of the key, followed by an 18-foot jumper by Morse to give the Dukes their first lead since the opening minutes.
But Drexel quickly settled in and raced back out to an eight-point edge, 53-45, with 17 minutes to go. From there the pace picked up even more as JMU once again chipped away at the Dragons’ lead. Molson delivered a steal and a two-handed jam and then a 3-pointer to make it a four-point game again just a little more than five minutes into the second.
The squads traded blows for the next few minutes. Another dunk by Amadi got JMU back within a basket before Williams answered with a putback to make it 65-61 Dragons as the midway point of the second period.
Williams made life tough on the Dukes in the paint, but JMU was at its best forcing turnovers and keeping the big man out of the mix. After Amadi came up with an interception in the backcourt and dished to a streaking Edwards for a layup, JMU had again come all the way back to tie it 67-67 with nine minutes remaining.
JMU was still within a point with 6:54 left and looked like it might get the ball back after forcing Drexel to use nearly all of the shot clock. But Julien Wooden was called for a foul on the rebound and Drexel retained possession.
That was the start of a 12-3 run for the Dragons who extended the lead to 10 points heading into the final four minutes. JMU got a 3-pointer from Falden to cut the lead to seven with less than two minutes to go. After Cam Wynter, who had 15 points for Drexel, traveled in the backcourt, Morse scored to get the Dukes within five.
But that was as close as JMU got as the hot start to the season has cooled significantly since returning from a 29-day COVID break and beginning conference play. The Dukes will have an opportunity to get back to .500 in the CAA on Saturday when Delaware visits.
“We’ve got to become ourselves the way we were in the beginning of the year on the defensive end,” Morse said. “We’re not there right now. We’ve got a few injuries, but that don’t mean anything. You’ve got to fight through it. It’s basketball.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.