James Madison put together a first half defensive effort reminiscent of its stellar start to the season. But the injury-ravaged Dukes never got enough offense going to stop the slide they’ve endured during Colonial Athletic Association play.
Drexel rallied from 12 points down to beat JMU 72-66 Monday night in men's basketball action in Philadelphia, handing the Dukes (13-9, 4-7 CAA) their second loss after playing three road games in five days.
Cam Wynter finished with 27 points, 22 in the second half, to lead the Dragons. Melik Martin added 14 for Drexel while Vado Morse finished with 17 for the already shorthanded Dukes, who had three players foul out.
JMU smothered the Dragons (11-10, 6-5 CAA) in the opening 20 minutes, an effort that resembled the early season games against Virginia and George Mason when the Dukes got off to its best non-conference start in 35 years. But the shorthanded Dukes couldn’t keep it up in the second as Wynter warmed up for the Dragons.
On the other end, JMU struggled to get over 40 percent shooting and failed to take full advantage of an extended Drexel drought.
Already playing without key guards Takal Molson and Terell Strickand, both out for the season, The Dukes were also without Charles Falden on Monday and saw leading scorer Morse get in early foul trouble.
But even with a shorthanded backcourt, JMU came out with a smothering defensive effort in the early going. James Madison had some offensive struggles of their own in the first half, but a free throw by Ihenacho gave the Dukes a 19-12 advantage with 7:42 left in the opening period.
That was in the middle of a nearly 10-minute scoring drought for the Dragons that allowed JMU to extend the lead to double digits with less than five minutes to go in the first half.
The Dukes were never able to completely run away with it in the first 20 minutes despite holding Drexel to just seven field goals. But a banked in 3-pointer by Alonzo Sule before halftime sent JMU to the break with a 28-16 lead.
After going just 2-for-17 from 3-point range in the first half, the Dragons opened the second with a pair of treys from Martin and Wynter in the first two minutes of the second.
Wynter picked it up offensively from there, keeping Drexel close with jumpers and drives to the lane. In all, the Dragons drained five of their first six 3-pointers to start the second period and another by Wynter with 13:45 left brought Drexel all the way back to a 37-37 tie.
Drexel managed to grab its first lead of the second half when Wynter dished to Amari Williams for a layup with 9:33 remaining. That was part of a 13-0 Dragons run during a five-minute JMU drought that saw Drexel open up an eight point lead.
JMU trailed by as many as 12, but got within a couple of possessions in the final minute.
James Madison 28 38 - 66
Drexel 16 56 - 72
JAMES MADISON (66) Amadi 3 0-0 6, Morse 6 2-3 17, Edwards 5 1-3 14, Ihenacho 2 1-2 5, Wooden 3 0-0 8, Hodge 2 0-0 5, Sule 4 1-2 11. Totals 25 5-10 66.
DREXEL (72) Martin 3 6-6 14, Bell 1 2-2 4, Wynter 8 7-9 27, Williams 4 3-7 11, Oden 1 0-0 3, Okros 1 2-4 5, Butler 3 2-2 8. Totals 21 22-30 72.
3-Point Goals: James Madison 11 (Morse 3, Edwards 3, Sule 2, Wooden 2, Hodge) Drexel 8 (Wynter 4, Martin 2, Okros, Oden).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.