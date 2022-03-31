For the first time in two years, the James Madison football program was able to take advantage of winter workouts.
The Dukes weren’t able to take advantage of them last season as JMU was getting ready to play in the FCS spring season. During that time, the Dukes worked out, but they had to take it easy, according to redshirt senior linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey.
Tucker-Dorsey said they had to take the winter workouts slowly a year ago to avoid injury and some players were still recovering from other setbacks.
This season, it was different — the Dukes were able to workout and get stronger without worrying about an upcoming season in the spring.
These workouts, which included seven weeks of weight lifting and running on the field, made up the “hardest phase” of the preseason, Tucker-Dorsey said.
“That’s where you put the most work in,” Tucker-Dorsey said of the winter workouts. “You go the hardest because you don’t really got nothing coming up, so you can really put your body through a lot.”
The offseason running on the field, which was led by JMU director of strength and conditioning Derek Owings, was a mix of conditioning work and sprints.
JMU head coach Curt Cignetti was happy with how his team held up after the first day of spring practice on March 24 at Bridgeforth Stadium.
“I think we’re in a good spot right now,” Cignetti said. “I thought we handled practice really well today, so I think we’re in good shape.”
Part of Tucker-Dorsey’s approach to the upcoming season stemmed from “eating right.”
“Just trying to be the best me,” Tucker-Dorsey said. “It definitely makes a difference. I feel leaner, I feel faster. That’s the biggest thing personally.”
The All-American linebacker believes the routine offseason and the first spring camp since 2019 will help the Dukes heading into their first season playing in the Sun Belt.
“I think this is going to be a really big offseason for us and a lot of guys are going to be able to make a jump that they maybe weren’t going to be able to make last year,” Tucker-Dorsey said. “It’ll be really good for us.”
Redshirt senior wide receiver Kris Thornton, similar to Tucker-Dorsey, thinks the normal offseason will help the Dukes in the long run.
“I think it was good to actually get a true offseason workout because we haven’t really had that,” Thornton said. “This is our first spring ball since I’ve been here. It’s good to get both of those before getting the summer workouts and then coming back for fall camp.”
Thornton was second in receiving last season for JMU with 1,097 yards, trailing only Antwane Wells Jr., who transferred to South Carolina before the spring semester.
The Manassas, Va., native said he approached this offseason with one goal: To build off of last season’s production.
“Always trying to get better, so I just want to better myself,” Thornton said. “It’s really me vs. me.”
