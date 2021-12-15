James Madison struck early and often during National Signing Day with the Dukes officially securing 19 recruits ahead of their move to the FBS level and the Sun Belt Conference.
But as JMU prepares for a FCS semifinal battle at North Dakota State on Friday, Signing Day also was met with relatively little fanfare in the Dukes’ football offices.
“We’ll be deep in prep for the game,” JMU coach Curt Cignetti said during his weekly Tuesday press conference. “We expect to sign a number of freshmen and mid-year transfers, but I guess the difference is, because we’re moving, the numbers are changing from a scholarship standpoint. The [transfer] portal has been a lot of action on both ends. It put a little bit of a strain on coaches as we are still playing and a lot of people we are competing against are out on the road recruiting.”
The move to the FBS level comes with an increase from a maximum of 63 scholarships to 85, which in turn led to a large early signing class for the Dukes.
The early signing period for college football began Wednesday, but the Dukes actually received their first letter of intent late Tuesday afternoon on Harrisonburg time — after the calendar flipped to Dec. 15 in Australia — with Melbourne punter Hugo Nash becoming the first official member of JMU’s 2022 class.
Nash will follow in the footsteps of JMU’s current starting punter, Harry O’Kelly, a fellow Australian.
In all, JMU racked up 16 high school signees as well as three transfers from FBS programs who made their decision to join the Dukes official. Former Pitt running back A.J. Davis, Arkansas State safety Jarius Reimonenq and Boston College safety Deon Jones all come to JMU after earning starting roles at their previous schools. Davis and Jones were each rated four-star prospects coming out of high school.
The Dukes wrapped up their signing day by 10 a.m. local time with relatively little drama. JMU picked up a surprise signing by Smyrna, Del., running back Wayne Knight, who had originally committed to Stony Brook. The Dukes also did not sign Salem High School defensive back Chauncy Logan Jr., who verbally committed to JMU in July.
But outside of that, the morning went according to plan for JMU, which boosted depth along both the offensive and defensive lines and also signed three-star quarterback prospect Alonza Barnett from Greensboro, N.C.
“They expect to win and they push you each and every day, not only on the field, but off the field as well,” Barnett said during his signing ceremony at Grimsley High School. “That’s the culture and environment that I’m used to and would like to continue being in. This is definitely a dream come true playing Division I football.”
It was a big day for JMU with in-state recruits, as the Dukes signed seven players out of Virginia, including offensive linemen Wesley Bostic from Prince George and Carter Sweazie from Ashburn.
“We are excited to welcome the 19 newest members of the JMU football program,” Cignetti said in a press release issued by JMU Wednesday afternoon. “I’d like to thank our coaching staff and all those involved in putting together this signing class, as we prepare for our transition to the FBS level and Sun Belt Conference next season. We’re excited for the future of JMU football but still focused on what’s directly in front of us, finishing our FCS run with a one more national championship.”
Here’s a look at the entire early signing period class:
S Deon Jones, Oxon HIll, Md./Boston College
S Jarius Reimonenq, Hattiesburg, Miss./Arkansas State
RB A.J. Davis, Lakeland, Fla./Pittsburgh
OL Carter Miller, Brentwood Tenn.
CB Justin Eaglin, Spring Lake, N.C.
OL Carter Sweazie, Ashburn, Va.
QB Alonza Barrett, Greensboro, N.C.
WR Anthony Johnson, Burlington, N.J.
DL Amar Thomas, Upper Marlboro, Md.
DL Tyrique Tucker, Norfolk, Va.
RB Wayne Knight, Smyrna, Del.
OL Joseph Simmons, Dover Del.
RB Rodney Nelson, Reisterstown, Md.
WR Jayden Mines, Ashland, Va.
LB Aiden Fisher, Fredericksburg, Va.
OL Wesley Bostic, Prince George, Va.
LB Trent Hendrick, Richmond, Va.
DL Ike Thompson, Midlothian, Va.
P Hugo Nash, Melbourne, Australia
