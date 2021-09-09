Two schools, which have never met before, will begin the 2023 campaign against each other.
A source told the Daily News-Record on Thursday that James Madison has added a future non-conference game with Bucknell for Sept. 2, 2023 at Bridgeforth Stadium to open that season. JMU and Bucknell have never matched up on the gridiron previously.
Bucknell, a member of the Patriot League, was 2-2 this past spring and had a shot to play in the postseason, but dropped the Patriot League championship game to Holy Cross. The Bison regularly play against Colonial Athletic Association programs in non-conference action and are scheduled to travel to Villanova this weekend for a showdown against their in-state foe.
Bucknell is 34-61-2 against current CAA members and the Dukes are 3-5 against current Patriot League schools.
Also, in non-conference action for 2023, JMU is slated to host Morehead State on Sept. 9. The Dukes are still seeking an FBS opponent for that season, too.
JMU has future games against the FBS at Louisville (Nov. 5, 2022), at North Carolina (Sept. 21, 2024), at Virginia Tech (Sept. 20, 2025), at Liberty (Oct. 31, 2026) and at North Carolina (a to-be-determined date in 2028).
