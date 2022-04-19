James Madison coach Sean O’Regan said he wanted to find assistant coaches who could help the Dukes in their transition from the Colonial Athletic Association to the Sun Belt Conference.
On Tuesday, he announced that Troy assistant Neil Harrow was joining the JMU staff, nabbing a staffer from what has been the best program in the Sun Belt over the past few seasons.
“I love it,” O’Regan said on the hiring of Harrow. “It puts us right there with a team that has been the most dominant in the Sun Belt. For me, that can really help us. Not to mention his basketball knowledge in general, but that’s an added element of it. Not to mention his southern ties.
Harrow, a native of Scotland, spent the past seven seasons at Troy under Chanda Rigby. During that time, the Trojans have gone 153-65 overall and 93-31 in Sun Belt play with three NCAA Tournament appearances and likely a fourth taken away when the 2020 postseason was canceled due to COVID-19. The Trojans went 39-52 in Rigby’s first three seasons before Harrow joined the staff.
“It was going to take something good to pull me away from Troy,” Harrow said. “Five championships here at Troy over the past seven years and I was pretty comfortable, which can be a good and a bad thing. But it was going to take something special, because I wasn’t going to make what I felt was a lateral move.”
JMU went 14-15 and 10-8 in the CAA during O’Regan’s sixth season as head coach, but the Dukes had been the premier program in the conference for nearly two decades prior. After his first losing season in Harrisonburg, O’Regan made changes to his staff, parting ways with longtime assistant and former JMU men’s player Ian Caskill and first-year assistant coach Kachine Alexander.
With the conference switch, O’Regan said one factor in his search for new staffers was familiarity with the south and recruiting connections in states such as Georgia and Florida.
Harrow was an assistant at Division II Valdosta State in Georgia before moving to Troy in 2015. This past season, the Trojans roster featured seven players from Georgia and Florida. Harrow, a graduate of the University of the West of Scotland, also has international experience coaching in Spain before moving to the United States.
The hiring of Harrow leaves JMU with one coaching job opening as well as one scholarship left to fill this offseason.
O’Regan and Harrow had crossed paths over the years on the recruiting trail and at events such as the Final Four, but Harrow said he wasn’t expecting O’Regan’s call this spring. Yet after an initial discussion, Harrow was pretty sure JMU would be his next stop.
“Everything he had to say felt like he was checking the boxes I would have to check to move on from Troy,” Harrow said. “It was going to be an increase in responsibility, a job that took me out of my comfort zone and I just loved what he needed from me and felt it was what I needed to grow professionally. And I can’t say that the facilities weren’t a huge factor, because they were. For recruiting purposes, to be able to go to the place with the best facilities in the conference and the tradition they have at JMU…I’ve been offered jobs before and in your gut you kind of feel a certain way. Nothing in my gut told me this wasn’t a good move.”
