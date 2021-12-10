Now James Madison must try to avoid the dreaded letdown.
The Dukes (8-2) are set to play host to Radford Saturday night at 7 p.m., fresh off a thrilling three-point victory against Virginia. It was JMU’s first-ever win versus the Cavaliers, much to the delight of the sold-out crowd that stormed the court as soon as the final buzzer sounded.
“I’m glad our guys got a chance to experience this,” second-year JMU coach Mark Byington said Tuesday night after that victory. “I’m also glad our fans got a chance to experience something like this, because we are trying to build something here. It’s great for our fans. Our students were tremendous. I want them to keep coming back and keep making this one of the toughest environments in the country.”
Rebuilding the once-proud Dukes program has been aided this season by a significant homecourt advantage during the first season the 8,500-seat Atlantic Union Bank Center has been open to fans.
But recreating the environment some Virginia players compared to Duke’s Cameron Indoor Stadium might be difficult as Radford comes to town under first-year coach Darris Nichols with a 4-5 record against a difficult schedule.
Coincidently, Radford made a habit of knocking off high-major opponents under former Highlanders coach Mike Jones, now at UNC Greensboro. But the follow up games were not always kind to Radford. Back in December of 2018, the Highlanders were receiving votes in the AP poll fresh off a victory at Texas, but dropped the very next game in Harrisonburg to a JMU team that finished in the bottom half of the CAA.
This Highlanders team visits JMU with losses to U.Va., Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Navy and Furman. But they also have an impressive 13-point victory at home against Eastern Kentucky, a team the Dukes narrowly defeated on the road.
On JMU’s end, Byington simply doesn’t want to take a step back after picking up a signature victory.
“Every win is hard, but this was an attention-getting win,” Byington said. “It will help us in other areas. We’re trying to get attention. We’re trying to get notoriety. We’re trying to recruit. Those types of things, it really helps. As the coach in me, I was walking off the court thinking the Radford game is going to be hard on Saturday.”
The Highlanders, like JMU, are extremely balanced. The Dukes’ top seven scorers all average between 7.3 and 11 points per game. Radford has eight players scoring between 5.2 and 8.3 points per night with 6-7 South Florida transfer Rashun Williams leading the team in both scoring and rebounding (4.8 rpg).
For JMU, that balance has been an advantage with a different Dukes player stepping up almost every night.
“We can all score,” JMU guard Vado Morse said. “We all believe in each other, for sure. That’s kind of our main big thing, that we all believe in each other no matter who is taking the shot. We always think it’s going to go in the basket.”
