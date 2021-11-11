During a week filled with outside distractions for the James Madison football program, Dukes coach Curt Cignetti said he was happy with the energy his team brought to Saturday's homecoming victory against Campbell.
But perhaps most impressive is how JMU has been able to keep that energy focused in the right places.
“It’s all about poise and discipline,” Cignetti said. “We’re preaching it all the time. Campbell had some athletes, but they had a tendency to be highly penalized and they talked a little bit on the field. So we had a week to prep our guys what they were in for and here is what we need to do and what we don’t need to do.”
Saturday featured an announcement of JMU's coming move to the FBS level and a student-athlete protest of the Colonial Athletic Association on the field, creating somewhat of an extra-tense buzz around the normal gameday proceedings.
JMU was also facing an overmatched opponent that, at times, seemed intent on getting in the Dukes' heads. Campbell players weren’t opposed to jawing at the Dukes before, during and after plays. Yet JMU had one of its best games in terms of penalties, getting flagged three times for just 15 total yards.
“That’s more of the maturity level and discipline factor,” JMU defensive back Wayne Davis said. “It’s our commitment that we’ve got to each other that we’re not going to get silly penalties. Early in the season, we had more penalties and we’re really trying to cut them down and not give teams easy yards.”
Much like the red-zone offense, it’s an area where JMU has seen great improvement in recent weeks and just in time for the stretch run.
But the Dukes are also still looking to get better. For the season, JMU is averaging 55 penalty yards per game, nine more than its opponents. Cignetti said JMU aims to limit flags to three per game — one each for offense, defense and special teams — and keep penalty yardage below 30 total.
“I was pleased with our discipline and how we played (against Campbell),” Cignetti said. “But that is how we have to play every week to be the best we can be. Things may get more emotional for those in the fan base, but for us there is only one way to prepare and play. You’ve got to have poise and you’ve got to have focused energy."
JMU travels to William & Mary on Saturday, which given the rift between the Dukes and the rest of the CAA, could be the last meeting against the long-standing in-state rivals for a long time. But JMU’s leading receiver Antwane Wells Jr. said those factors stay mostly with the fans and administration. Players are just aiming to bring the same kind of focus they had against the Camels.
“There’s not that much talk going on,” Wells said. “It’s more so just trying to win the next game. We just go into the game as we always go into the next one. Just playing JMU football. We’re not really thinking about the CAA or any of that right now.”
