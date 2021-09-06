For the second straight season, James Madison is tasked with replacing its best offensive lineman.
Fifth-year senior left tackle Liam Fornadel is likely out for the season after suffering a knee injury in Saturday’s win over Morehead State, according to Dukes coach Curt Cignetti.
“Prognosis doesn’t look good for Liam,” Cignetti said Monday morning during the Colonial Athletic Association coaches video conference. “He’ll probably have surgery fairly soon. Really, a tough blow for him. He’s battled through some things here, the last year, year and a half, and feel really bad for him.”
Fornadel, an All-American in 2019, started 33 straight games on JMU’s offensive line dating back to the 2017 postseason and running through two contests into the program’s spring season earlier this year. But a shoulder injury derailed his spring campaign as he missed the team’s final six games of that season.
He appeared healthy throughout the Dukes’ training camp, and last month had said he was eager about the progress he made to return for their season opener. Fornadel even spent the month transitioning from right tackle to left tackle in order to a fill a need for JMU.
Saturday, though, Fornadel left midway through the second quarter and was spotted limping on crutches into the locker room.
“You don’t replace an All-American like Liam,” Cignetti said. “You just don’t. But next guy up.”
Redshirt freshman Tyler Stephens stepped in for Fornadel against Morehead State, and the expectation is for Stephens to take the spot atop the depth chart at left tackle moving forward. He started once this past spring at the position in place of Fornadel.
Stephens, a former two-star prospect by Rivals.com out of Ocean Lakes High School, will make it three redshirt freshmen starters on the Dukes’ O-Line as he joins right guard Cole Potts and left guard Tyshawn Wyatt. Stephens had 26 scholarship offers before signing with JMU as part of its 2020 recruiting class, choosing the Dukes over FBS programs Appalachian State, East Carolina and Liberty.
“Tyler Stephens is a good football player,” Cignetti said. “He’s smart and does a lot of good things. He’ll do a good job for us.”
