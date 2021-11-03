The road to the NCAA postseason for the majority of James Madison’s athletic programs got tougher Wednesday as the Colonial Athletic Association presidents voted to enforce a conference bylaw that bars schools leaving the league from competing for conference championships.
JMU sources confirmed to the Daily News-Record that the presidents of the remaining CAA schools voted to exclude the Dukes from postseason tournaments for the 2021-22 school year. The news was first reported by the Richmond Times-Dispatch. The only exceptions are women’s soccer and field hockey, which begin their conference tournaments this week.
The CAA football conference is a separate entity, which only crowns a regular-season champion. JMU remains eligible for that title and the league’s automatic berth into the FCS playoffs. Additionally, in sports such as golf, track & field and swimming and diving, JMU athletes can win individual conference titles.
“As it relates to adhering to our bylaws, we wanted to be prepared to make a statement relative to steps we have to adhere to going forward,” CAA commissioner Joe D’Antonio said. “In anticipation that this could happen, it was appropriate for us to be prepared relative to next steps. They are entitled under the bylaws to ask for a waiver of that particular bylaw, and that waiver was not supported by the board of directors.”
The vote is contingent on JMU announcing its expected exit from the CAA for the Sun Belt Conference. Because the school has not yet made the move official, women’s soccer and field hockey can move ahead as scheduled, but JMU officials will present their plan to a Virginia General Assembly commission for a move from FCS to FBS football on Friday and the Sun Belt is expected to announce the addition of the Dukes this weekend.
The conference bylaw was most recently enforced in 2013 when Old Dominion was excluded from postseason events, but JMU officials had appealed to the league to allow the Dukes to compete this year, calling the rule antiquated and unfair to athletes.
“As we head into a potentially monumental week for the future of James Madison University and our intercollegiate athletics program, we were extremely disappointed to be informed by the Colonial Athletic Association that, should the university accept an invitation to another con ference, JMU student-athletes would not be allowed to compete for postseason conference team championships and, therefore, for the opportunity to earn NCAA automatic team qualification,” a joint statement from JMU president Jonathan Alger and athletic director Jeff Bourne read. “In an era when our industry of college athletics stresses student-athlete welfare, this decision is completely contrary to those ideals. We were thorough and heartfelt in appealing to the league’s council of presidents, but that appeal was denied.”
In its appeal, JMU pointed out that in this latest era of conference realignment multiple schools are switching conferences and, to date, it appears James Madison is the only one that will be banned from competing for conference championships.
“Eight other Division I conferences have full members that have publicly announced an exit and yet all eight have allowed the student-athletes at those institutions to continue competing for championships,” the school statement continued. “To our knowledge, the CAA is alone in this outdated bylaw. JMU has striven to be a good partner of the CAA and to treat other institutions as they would want to be treated, but that ideal is not being reciprocated. With our sights set on an important next step on Friday, it’s unfortunate that the CAA made this decision right in the middle of the fall championship season.”
Several JMU coaches told the Daily News-Record their players were dealing with a mixture of shock and anger from the announcement on Wednesday. Some of those coaches also said that finding out during the school year adds to the burden, as some would have put a higher emphasis on non-conference scheduling had they known this was a possibility.
For his part, JMU athletic director Jeff Bourne addressed media members in late October and gave every indication he anticipated his school would continue to host and compete in conference championships.
“I had to explain to the team that you’re just taking away a three-game tournament,” JMU women’s basketball coach Sean O’Regan said. “You’re taking away a three-game tournament and an automatic qualifier. We have the schedule to be an at-large bid if we play well enough. Some people don’t have that luxury.”
The Dukes arguably benefited from the bylaw in 2013 when Old Dominion and Georgia State were held out of the CAA men’s basketball tournament, which JMU won to advance to the NCAA Tournament.
But plenty has changed in the years since. At the time the CAA was attempting to stop the bleeding of a mass exodus that saw ODU, George Mason, VCU and others leave what was then a Virginia-centric league.
Over the past decade JMU has steadily increased its athletic budget to the point the Dukes were outspending many of its CAA mates by three to four times. Sources had indicated over the past year that officials at several other CAA schools were eager to see the Dukes leave for another conference.
But the vote leaves most of JMU’s teams needing at-large bids to advance to NCAA playoffs.
Some, such as men’s soccer and volleyball, would have entered the CAA postseason among the favorites to win their respective tournaments, but now might find themselves on the NCAA bubble at best.
The JMU men’s soccer team has spent a large chunk of the season ranked in the Top 25 and was expected to begin the conference tournament next week. The Dukes would have been playing for their fourth consecutive league title and could have surpassed William & Mary for the most CAA titles in conference history.
“We earned the right to host the CAA championship on our home field,” JMU men’s soccer coach Paul Zazenski said. “We did that by winning last year’s championship. That’s been taken away from us and our players. We’re extremely disappointed. We’re still in the picture for an at-large bid, but you have that extra security with the opportunity to win the CAA’s. Now that’s not even an option. Those seniors that aren’t able to play are absolutely distraught, and rightfully so.”
JMU was scheduled to host CAA championships in women’s basketball, men’s soccer, lacrosse and softball, but those events will now move to other venues.
Perhaps the biggest missed opportunities for the Dukes belong to their men’s and women’s basketball programs. The JMU men were picked to win the CAA by multiple preseason publications and Dukes’ coach Mark Byington had harsh words for the CAA presidents.
“When you’re in that room and you vote, you’re voting to tell a team they can’t compete for something they train for, something that is one of the best experiences you go through as a college athlete, win or lose, when you’re in that room and you vote, you’re dehumanizing yourself to the experiences other people are going through,” Byington said. “If they had to be in the room when I told my players, if they are any kind of a person with a heart...they are supposed to be the people that care about education and student’s experience.”
