There are no hesitations, qualms or doubts here in Harrisonburg.
With two preseason practices completed and less than a month until a Feb. 20 campaign-opening contest, James Madison won’t bow out.
The Dukes, a premier power who have appeared in three of the last four national championship games, are in.
“We’re full go,” JMU coach Curt Cignetti said Saturday about competing during the FCS spring season. The Dukes are slated to play eight games with two non-conference bouts before six in the Colonial Athletic Association.
“I think our players need it for their mental health,” he said. “I think our fans need it. I think coaches need it. I think everybody that follows JMU needs it. I’m 100 percent confident that we’re going to start and we’re going to finish. We just have to do everything within our control to keep our guys on the field and develop ‘em to be the best team we can be.”
Cignetti and company are committed to pushing forward in spite of others in the subdivision deciding against doing so. Through Saturday, 30 programs have opted out of the abbreviated spring. CAA member Towson made its choice in the fall to not play this year, but more recently 2019 postseason teams like Montana and Montana State of the Big Sky have announced they won’t participate.
Ninety-seven FCS programs are still in, though, and that’s a 76-percent majority.
“And as long as 50 percent or more are playing,” Cignetti said, “there will be a playoff system and a national championship. I think the NCAA wants to see it happen and I think there’s enough teams that will see it through that we get to that point.
“Now we’ve got to be resilient, relentless and resistant.”
The coach that led JMU to a 14-2 mark, a CAA crown and showing in the title game in his first season in 2019 said him and his staff have used the first pair of practices to make sure players are up to speed on all of the program’s coronavirus protocols. He said most importantly, if his team follows along, players can minimize the chance of testing positive for COVID-19 or being held out due to contact tracing.
Cignetti said the majority of meetings are virtual, including staff meetings. Additionally, players are wearing GPS monitors capable of tracking how close they come within each other during a practice, which helps them maintain social distancing.
“So I think we’ve done a good job on the field of staying spaced out and putting together a practice schedule the players could handle,” Cignetti said. “That will develop their skills, get them in football shape and help them improve individually and collectively.”
The program held two weeks of strength and conditioning workouts coming out of Christmas break and leading into the first practice this past Friday. And according to Cignetti, the Dukes will practice four times per week through the preseason – Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
Although, that’s not as frequent as a typical preseason training camp would allow for, it’s plenty time to be prepared for the first game, the coach said. JMU’s first opponent is Morehead State, a member of the non-scholarship Pioneer Football League. Kickoff on Feb. 20 is scheduled for noon.
“We can ease them back into football and try to keep them healthy to get ‘em back in football shape,” Cignetti said. “No matter how you train, you can’t simulate football and so it probably will be a couple of weeks before they’re where we want them to be, but we’ve got enough experience on this staff to have a good plan.”
