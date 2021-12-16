This isn’t the role James Madison often plays, but the Dukes are looking forward to it.
Third-seeded JMU (12-1) heads to No. 2 North Dakota State (12-1) for an FCS semifinal matchup that sees the Dukes, the only program ever to win a postseason game at NDSU’s Fargodome, open as a five-point underdog to the dynastic Bison.
It will also be the loudest, most intense road environment JMU has faced this season, and while the Dukes were initially disappointed they didn’t get the No. 2 seed and home field advantage up to the championship round, they’ve since embraced the opportunity to play spoiler in Fargo the same way JMU did in 2016.
“I like being in the villain role,” Dukes’ linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey said. “I’m from Norfolk, that’s just how we are. We feed off of that. Going in there, if we can shut somebody up, that would definitely be a good feeling.”
James Madison has lost three of the four all-time meetings between it and the Bison, the most recent a 28-20 heartbreaker in the 2019 FCS national championship game that saw the Dukes second-half comeback attempt fall short.
But this could be the final meeting between the two powerhouses for the foreseeable future with JMU set to jump to FBS and the Sun Belt Conference while North Dakota State currently has no plans for a similar move. And NDSU fans certainly haven’t forgotten JMU leaving Fargo with a win on the way to the national title in 2016.
“I've been around NDSU football and games for more than 30 years,” said Josh Swanson, the host of Herd It Here with Swanny on KFGO radio in North Dakota. “This is arguably the most anticipated home game we've had given the history between the programs, how good JMU is, and the fact the Dukes are the only team to ever beat NDSU at a playoff game in the Fargodome.”
The Dukes have been getting ready for the raucous indoor environment all week and on Tuesday afternoon began pumping simulated crowd noise in through the Bridgeforth Stadium speakers, which could be heard across the JMU campus.
While the noise in the Fargodome could be a factor – many of JMU’s CAA road games this season have had large pockets of Dukes fans in the stands – there are other concerns about traveling to play in an indoor stadium that JMU is addressing.
“I think you’ve really got to bring your hydration up,” JMU quarterback Cole Johnson, who was a backup on the Dukes’ 2016 team, said. “We’ve played in colder games, so we haven’t really worried about hydration as much. It’s going to be hotter and humid in there, so we’ve got to make sure guys don’t cramp up. Obviously we are undefeated on the road this year, and it’s really special and really fun to be able to go into a hostile environment like that and kind of silence a crowd. It’s a little extra motivation for us this week to be able to go in there and silence anyone who is saying we can’t do it.”
Of course the reason for such anticipation from players, coaches and fans is this has the makings of an epic showdown. The past two JMU-NDSU contests — both Bison victories — were national title games decided by one score.
These versions of the teams appear to be just as equally matched and each just as capable of eventually bringing home an FCS championship trophy.
JMU leads the nation in turnover margin at plus-21 for the season while North Dakota State has the FCS-leading scoring defense, allowing just 11 points per game. Johnson enters the game with 39 passing touchdowns and just two interceptions. The Bison have picked off 11 passes, including a team-high three by senior linebacker Jasir Cox.
Both teams have been able to get to the quarterback this year and rank in the top 11 nationally in sacks. When Johnson has had time to stand in the pocket for the Dukes, he’s been impeccable, completing nearly 68 percent of his passes.
The Bison, meanwhile, have relied on a pair of quarterbacks splitting time to score nearly 35 points a game. Cam Miller has been more effective in the passing game for NDSU, completing 70 percent of his passes for 1153 yards and 11 touchdowns, while Quincy Patterson has completed just 54 percent of his passes, but is the Bison’s third-leading rusher 549 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.
“They’ve always been a challenge to prepare for offensively because of their multiplicity in personnel groupings, shifts, motions, formations,” said JMU coach Curt Cignetti, whose long game against NDSU since taking over the Dukes three years ago was the eight-point loss in the 2019 national title game. “That hasn’t really changed at all. The quarterback they are playing is completing 70 percent of his passes and Patterson has come in lately to run the ball, but we all know he’s very capable of throwing the ball too.”
Patterson is just one cog in a running game that has produced more than 280 yards a contest with 41 touchdowns this season.
“We got to get hats to the ball, everybody swarming,” Tucker-Dorsey said. “It’s going to be a group effort. We’ve got to communicate. Especially going into that type of environment, communication is going to be huge in terms of getting everybody to the right spot. From there, it’s just everybody doing their job.”
Game time is set for 9:15 p.m. and will be televised live nationwide on ESPN2 with the winner facing either South Dakota State or Montana State in the FCS title game, scheduled for Jan. 8 in Frisco, Texas.
