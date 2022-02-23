It didn’t take long for James Madison’s bats to come alive.
First it was redshirt sophomore outfielder Chase DeLauter. The preseason All-American launched his first home run of the season over the centerfield fence in the bottom of the first.
A few batters later, redshirt junior catcher Travis Reifsnider hit a grand slam over the left field fence. It was the first grand slam hit by a Duke since Brady Harju hit one against College of Charleston in 2019.
Those two long balls powered JMU to a five-run first inning, who beat George Mason 14-0 on Wednesday afternoon at Veterans Memorial Park.
The win marked the Dukes’ first victory of the young season after being swept at No. 11 Florida State last weekend.
“I think we're making a statement here,” DeLauter said of the win. “It’s hard to go win at Florida State, an ACC school, they have some of the top arms in the country. It really got us ready for today and we just came out and found a lot of barrels.”
Reifsnider thought the win was “huge.”
“Just getting the first win on the board is definitely big, kind of a monkey off the back,” Reifsnider said.
DeLauter led the Dukes going 2-for-3 at the plate with the solo home run, four RBI and three walks, while Reifsnider added a 3-for-4 day with four RBI.
Ikenberry was glad to see JMU take advantage of base runners, something that they struggled with at times at Florida State.
“Our guys were relaxed, they were playing at home. I just think that was one of the differences,” Ikenberry said. “The other thing is we got pitches to hit and we didn’t miss them. Last weekend, I thought we got pitches to hit, we just fouled them off.”
It wasn’t just the offense that was firing on all cylinders for the Dukes, but its pitching staff was dealing.
Senior left-handed pitcher Liam McDonnell started and cruised through four innings, allowing no hits, striking out five and walking one.
The large first-inning lead allowed McDonnell to settle in, he said.
“Obviously, you have to keep that aggressive mindset and keep them out of the ballgame as long as possible,” McDonnell said.
McDonnell tossed 54 pitches and 36 of them were strikes as he mowed through the Patriots’ order.
Ikenberry pulled McDonnell after four innings, which he said was a tough decision.
“I probably would have let Liam go one more or two more innings, but there were long half innings,” Ikenberry said. “It was tough because I kept looking at the zero column, seeing a no hitter going on, but it’s early in the year.”
Sophomore right-handed pitcher Ryan Murphy came on in relief of McDonnell and tossed four innings, allowing two hits, while striking out four.
JMU batted around in each of the first two innings, opening a 7-0 lead, before adding six more runs in a three-inning span midway through the contest.
“I was proud of how our guys extended the lead,” Ikenberry said. “They just kept extending, extending, extending [it].”
In the fifth, the Dukes added a pair of runs with a walk from DeLauter as the bases were loaded and a sacrifice fly from freshman outfielder Fenwick Trimble. JMU logged three more in the sixth, including two on a DeLauter single.
JMU’s final run of the afternoon came in the seventh as sophomore utility player Jacob Stienberg doubled to center field, allowing freshman catcher Jason Schiavone to score.
