James Madison football officially signed two transfer defensive linemen early Tuesday before picking up a commitment later in the day from another.
Bryce Carter (Towson) and Zaid Hamdan (Ohio State) were officially added to the Dukes’ roster, and then Jordan Funk, who played at Army this past fall, announced via Twitter his decision to continue his career at JMU.
Funk starred for Damascus High School previously, earning first-team All-Met honors from the Washington Post and having helped Damascus to three state championships.
Hamdan and Carter committed to JMU last month. It was then Hamdan told the Daily News-Record, “I know JMU has a winning culture. So, I’m just looking forward to adding more championships to that.”
At Ohio State, Hamdan appeared in five career games and made four career tackles. Carter was a two-year starter and 2019 team captain for Towson, racking up 144 total tackles, 34 tackles for loss and 15 sacks while with the Tigers.
Funk appeared in nine games for Army this past season, and registered five tackles and one tackle for loss. He’s the fourth transfer to commit to JMU in the last six weeks, joining Carter, Hamdan and former VMI defensive back Josh ‘Cheese’ Sarratt, who gave the Dukes a verbal pledge this past Saturday.
In other local college sports Tuesday:
Three Earn All-CAA Honors
James Madison baseball redshirt freshman outfielder Chase DeLauter was named an All-Colonial Athletic Association first-team pick and a CAA All-Rookie team choice by the league. His .386 batting average led the conference. He also tallied six home runs, 12 doubles and 21 RBIs.
Fourth-year junior outfielder Conor Hartigan and third-year sophomore relief pitcher Lliam Grubbs were second-team All-CAA selections. Hartigan batted .364 with five homers and 24 RBIs while Grubbs was 1-0 with four saves this spring.
Judge, Bush Named All-Americans
Defender Tom Judge and goalkeeper TJ Bush of James Madison men’s soccer earned All-American honors from TopDrawer Soccer and College Soccer News by the respective organizations.
Judge earned first-team accolades from College Soccer News and second-team honors from TopDrawer while Bush was a third-team selections for College Soccer News.
EMU To Send Two To Nationals
Eastern Mennonite University is sending a pair of track and field standouts to the NCAA national championship. The school announced Broadway alum Isaac Alderfer and Aljiah Johnson will represent EMU at the event beginning Thursday in Greensboro, N.C.
Alderfer will compete in the 800m and Johnson will compete in the 200m.
