In Paul Zazenski’s first four years as James Madison’s head coach, his Dukes were annual favorites to win the Colonial Athletic Association.
Now, entering JMU’s first season in a loaded Sun Belt Conference, the feeling is a little different.
“I think in the CAA, we proved we were at the top of the charts for the last five years,” Zazenski said. “Now, we’re picked middle of the pack and have to prove ourselves all over again. We’re not shying away from that opportunity to prove to everybody we’re one of the top teams in the Sun Belt, but I do believe the competition is better.”
The new Sun Belt men’s soccer league features three teams ranked in the top 15 of the preseason coaches poll — No. 6 West Virginia, No. 8 Kentucky and No. 14 Marshall — so perhaps no surprise JMU was picked in a tie for fifth with Coastal Carolina.
But the Dukes have some serious talent coming back from a team that started 10-2 last season. JMU finished 11-5-1, struggling down the stretch after losing preseason CAA Defensive Player of the Year Melker Anshelm to injury and finding out late in the season the school had been banned from CAA postseason competition because of the Sun Belt move.
Anshelm is back and healthy along with another standout fifth-year defender in Tyler Clegg. JMU also has a pair of preseason All-Sun Belt players on the offensive end of the pitch in Luca Erhardt and Rodrigo Robles. Erhardt finished with nine goals in 2021 while Robles, who started his career at West Virginia before transferring to JMU, produced eight assists.
“I think we have a great blend of some veteran guys who have vast amounts of experience and have been in a JMU soccer uniform and some guys who can step up as returners and also some new guys who can provide us with some depth and get their opportunities. I think the group is confident.”
Among the newcomers is junior college transfer Evan Southern who had 17 goals and four assists last season at Iowa Western Community College, leading the Reivers to the NJCAA national title. It’s not the first time Zazenski and his staff have looked to the JUCO ranks, having signed Erhardt two years ago after he led the NJCAA in points at Monroe College.
The biggest question mark going into the season is in goal. Freshman Sebastian Conlon and sophomore Drew Slack are in competition to earn the starting goalie job.
“It’s an open competition,” Zazenski said. “We’re still in the early parts of preseason. We’ve only had one exhibition and both goalkeepers played well in that exhibition. Right now it’s certainly a two-man race. Time will tell. They are both young. That can present its own challenges but we’re confident in all four on the roster. They may be young, but they have a good mindset.”
The Dukes were scheduled to play a second exhibition Tuesday against Navy and a third on Friday against North Carolina. JMU then opens the season at home Aug. 25 versus Binghamton.
