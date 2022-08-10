In a college sports era in which roster continuity can hardly be counted on, James Madison coach Lauren Steinbrecher appreciates the level of talent returning for the Dukes volleyball squad as it prepares for its first season in the Sun Belt Conference.
Among the JMU players back is last year’s Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Year, Miette Veldman. The junior outside hitter had 303 kills last season as the Dukes went 17-7 overall and 11-5 in conference play. This JMU team should once again be tough around the net with three of last year’s four leaders in kills returning, including Sophia Davis (253 kills) and Elizabeth Helmich (132).
“It’s huge,” Steinbrecher said. “I think we’ve been young for a couple of years. So hopefully we’ll get to reap the benefit of that the next two seasons. We’ve got the same team, plus or minus one or two players, that we had last year for the next two years. Having the bulk of your team there certainly makes preseason much easier.”
JMU started practice this week and opens the season Aug. 26 at home against Albany. It’s one with reasonably high expectations to be among the contenders in the Sun Belt.
Veteran libero Savannah Marshall is gone, one of the few 2021 Dukes lost to graduation, but Rockbridge County product Jaydyn Clemmer is back after an impressive freshman season in which she played in every set for the Dukes and recorded 180 digs. Fellow sophomore Madilyn O’Toole is also back after making 185 digs a year ago.
Additionally, setter Caroline Dozier returns after delivering a team-best 805 assists last season.
Steinbrecher said that even so early into preseason practices, she’s been able to see improvement in some of the returning players. Davis, in particular, stood out to the coach in forming a tough duo at the net with Veldman.
“She’s so sharp,” Steinbrecher said. “She’s always been good, but now she’s like, 'I can hit this shot exactly where I want to at a little better spot than last year.' Same with Miette Veldman. Everything she’s doing, she’s doing at a higher level.”
The Dukes’ opening weekend at home sees them take on Albany, Kent State and Robert Morris before heading to Tallahassee, Fla. for an early-season tournament at Florida State. By late September, JMU will be into conference play, where the Dukes are expected to be among the contenders for the Sun Belt title along with fellow East Division squad Coastal Carolina and South Alabama and Texas State out of the West.
Last season, while locked in a battle with Towson atop the CAA standings, JMU found out late in the season it was banned from the conference tournament after the school announced in early November it was moving to the Sun Belt.
That disrupted the end of one promising season, but now the Dukes have reset with a focus on competing in a new league, which Steinbrecher was quick to point out, allows all 14 teams into the conference tournament.
“We certainly want to win the Sun Belt this year,” Steinbrecher said. “We want to put ourselves in a position to finish first in our division and win the Sun Belt, but will it be easy? Absolutely not. We definitely have the players to get it done, but so do some of the others. We’re going to have to bring it, but it will be some very exciting days.”
