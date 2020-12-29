RICHMOND – On Tuesday, the Colonial Athletic Association announced the previously scheduled conference opener between James Madison men’s basketball and Towson for Sunday in Maryland is postponed, due to a positive coronavirus test within the Tigers’ program.
JMU and Towson were also slated to meet this coming Tuesday at the Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, but that game is postponed as well.
A decision about rescheduling the dates will be determined later on. The Dukes, in the meantime, are in search of replacement games for the coming week.
Former Dukes On Opposite Sides
In Tuesday night’s Alamo Bowl, a pair of James Madison football alums working in coaching were pitted against each other.
Former JMU wide receiver John Miller is a quality control coach for Texas and ex-Dukes defensive end D.J. Bryant is a recruiting assistant for Colorado. The matchup between the Longhorns and the Buffaloes didn’t kick off until 9 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.