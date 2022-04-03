After its offense pounded eight runs in back-to-back days, James Madison’s bats were kept in check in the series finale against Elon.
The Dukes, who took the first two games to win their first series against the Phoenix ever, ran into a left-handed pitcher with a changeup: Shea Sprague.
The Elon freshman’s off-speed pitch helped Elon to a 10-2 win in Colonial Athletic Association action on Sunday afternoon at Veterans Memorial Park.
Sprague allowed just three hits on the afternoon, striking out six Dukes and walked three. His changeup was the pitch that allowed him to take control on the mound.
“He kept us off balance and we didn’t hit many balls hard off of him,” JMU head coach Marlin Ikenberry said. “When you don’t do that, you can’t get things going.”
Redshirt junior utility player Trevon Dabney was able to find success against Sprague, hitting a double to left field in the third inning.
Dabney said he tried to eliminate Sprague’s changeup while in the batter’s box, looking for pitches in the right, center part of the zone.
The Douglassville, Pa., native got the Dukes on the scoreboard in the seventh with an RBI double, driving in Ryan Dooley from second. Dabney hoped that would start a late-game rally.
“This team’s never out of any game, honestly,” Dabney said. “For me to do that, I thought it was going to start a little momentum going. It’s baseball, it just didn’t turn out the way we predicted.”
The Dukes relied on their bullpen for much of the afternoon after redshirt-freshman right-handed pitcher Ryan Murphy tossed 2.2 innings, allowing six hits and three runs with one strikeout.
Late in the game, Ikenberry was able to get his set of freshman right-handed twins Casey and Ethan Smith on the mound.
Casey Smith worked a perfect eighth inning, while Ethan Smith faced the minimum in the ninth.
“Casey and Evan Smith, I thought were really good and they haven’t pitched a lot for us,” Ikenberry said. “They’re two freshmen that we know what they’re capable of doing, they just need to get more experience.”
The series win over Elon marked the second-straight CAA series victory for the Dukes after they beat Delaware last weekend on the road. Against the Blue Hens, the Dukes took the first two games before losing on Sunday.
Ikenberry said winning another series was “huge” for the Dukes.
“It’s baseball,” Ikenberry said. “Winning two out of three is the goal every weekend and we accomplished the goal.”
Though they were able to take two of three, Dabney was hoping the Dukes would earn their first CAA series sweep since taking three games from Towson in May 2019.
“It’s huge getting a series win, but we know we’re not looking for series wins, we’re trying to sweep,” Dabney said. “We just got to be mentally there for three games and not just two.”
Elon 120 120 301 — 10 15 0
James Madison 000 000 110 — 2 7 1
Sprague, Greenler, Simon and Haskin. Murphy, Culkin, Hammer, Kleinfelter, Piccolino and Schiavone. C.Smith, Stewart, E. Smith and Lapoint W — Sprague (2-0). L — Murphy (1-2).
