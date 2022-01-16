James Madison couldn’t hold onto a second-half lead Sunday at Towson as the Tigers snapped a three-game winning streak for JMU with a 79-70 victory in Colonial Athletic Association women's basketball action.
Towson (12-2, 3-0 CAA) used an 11-0 run that spanned the end of the third quarter and the start of the fourth to pull away from the Dukes (6-8, 2-1 CAA) and remain undefeated atop the CAA. JMU, for its part, missed an opportunity to move to .500 on the season after a rough non-conference slate and potentially move into the driver’s seat in the conference race.
Allie Kubek scored a career-high 28 points for the Tigers, including 3-of-4 from 3-point range as her team hit 50 percent from beyond the arc. Anissa Rivera added 20 for Towson and former JMU standout Rayne Tucker added 11 points and seven rebounds for the Tigers.
Kiki Jefferson finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds for JMU while Jaylin Carodine returned to the lineup following COVID-19 protocols and put up 10 points and 15 rebounds. Claire Neff had 13 points for the Dukes before leaving the game with an injury in the fourth quarter.
The Dukes grabbed an early lead midway through the first quarter before again going ice cold on the road. JMU missed 11 of its final 12 shots to close out the opening period, missing plenty of open looks in the paint in the process and allowing Towson to close on a 13-2 run and lead 18-9 after 10 minutes.
But JMU flipped the script and opened the second quarter with its own 9-0 run capped by a transition layup from Neff to quickly tie the game again. But as the second quarter wore on Towson, mostly Kubek, matched the Dukes bucket for bucket.
The Tigers managed to crawl back in front and take a 34-31 at halftime thanks to a pair of free throws from Kylie Kornegay-Lucas in the final seconds of the second.
The Dukes regained the lead two minutes into the second half as Jefferson began to get going, hitting an off balance jumper to put JMU up 40-39. But Towson saw Rivera take over the offense on the perimeter, nailing a 3-pointer then getting fouled on another attempt to produce six quick points and put the Tigers on top 49-42 with 5:02 remaining in the third quarter.
JMU battled back and got within a basket on several occasions late in the third, but Towson seemed to have an answer each time and put together another 8-0 run in the final minute of the period to stretch the lead back to 60-51 heading to the fourth.
The Tigers’ run continued into the fourth as Towson extended the lead to 12. JMU got back within single digits and had the ball with less than a minute to go, but Jefferson couldn’t get a basket to fall and Towson was able to close it out.
JMU heads to Delaware on Tuesday to face the Blue Hens in the second of four consecutive road games for the Dukes.
James Madison 9 22 20 19 — 70
Towson 18 16 26 19 — 79
JAMES MADISON (70) — Carodine 4 0-0 10, Green 2 2-2 8, Neff 5 1-4 13, Goodman 3 1-4 7, Jefferson 8 3-3 19, Tinsley 1 0-0 2, Hazell 3 3-4 9, Ouderkirk 1 0-0 2. Totals 27 10-17 70.
TOWSON (79) — Kubek 11 3-4 28, Nelson 3 1-2 8, Tucker 5 1-2 11, Gary 1 2-2 5, Rivera 7 3-3 20, Kornegay-Lucas 1 3-4 5, Evans 1 0-0 2. Totals 29 13-17 79.
3-Point Goals — James Madison 6 (Carodine 2, Green 2, Neff 2), Towson 8 (Kubek 3, Rivera 3, Nelson, Gary).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.