Not every player is a dynamo as soon as he steps on the field.
And James Madison fifth-year senior cornerback Taurus Carroll admits he’s even needed time to mature into the starting role he fills now.
Carroll’s interception this past Saturday of standout Elon quarterback Davis Cheek in JMU’s win over the visiting Phoenix spurred the Dukes onto a rout and ended a back-and-forth trading of touchdowns between Cheek and JMU signal-caller Cole Johnson.
After Carroll returned the ball to the Elon 8, the Dukes scored to go up by two touchdowns and their lead would only grow larger from there.
“The work you put in is what comes out of it,” Carroll said, “and I didn’t really get into that my freshman or sophomore year.”
Carroll, a former prep star at Benedictine and Fork Union, had FBS offers from Maryland and Toledo before committing to the Dukes as part of their 2017 recruiting class. He was a target then of former JMU cornerbacks coach Tripp Weaver and defensive coordinator Bob Trott.
Carroll said when he arrived on campus in Harrisonburg, older cornerbacks like All-American Rashad Robinson and trusted veterans Charles Tutt and Curtis Oliver would try to convince him to watch as much film as they did in order to be prepared to play in the event that he was needed off the bench on a particular Saturday.
“Me being young and naïve, I really wasn’t listening to ‘em,” Carroll said with a grin.
It took until, according to Carroll, current Dukes cornerbacks coach Matt Birkett joined the staff – upon coach Curt Cignetti’s hiring – for Carroll to understand exactly why those former teammates were obsessed with additional film study.
The 6-foot defensive back said Birkett helped him comprehend what was happening during a film session.
“He’s made the game slower for me,” Carroll said of Birkett, “and he helped me understand how offenses work with personnel, formations, splits and stuff like that. Back then, I was just lining up and playing, but now I have more of a sense of what’ll happen in a game.”
Carroll said he’s wanted to watch more film the last two seasons because of Birkett’s attentiveness to detail. Carroll has only one class this semester, so he spends about an hour at home each day rewinding, fast forwarding and playing video of opponents on his own computer before spending additional time at the Athletic Performance Center, where JMU’s locker room and staff offices are, watching more tape while he waits for practice to begin.
“[Birkett] knows the tendencies of what the offense likes to do,” Carroll explained, “where the quarterback likes to throw depending on down and distance, and he’s kind of robotic when he looks at offense. He’s kind of like a guru.”
The work off the field for Carroll has led to him to play his best in his final go-around with the Dukes.
Carroll has 11 tackles, two interceptions and a pass breakup. Against Delaware last month, Carroll held All-Colonial Athletic Association first-team wide receiver Thyrick Pitts to one catch for 28 yards when the pair lined up against each other throughout most of the contest.
“He’s comfortable in all of our schemes,” Cignetti said of Carroll.
Said Carroll: “I feel way more confident than I was freshman, sophomore or even junior year. I feel way more confident.”
Cignetti used the interception against Cheek as the example of Carroll’s comfort.
“He did a really nice job on the interception,” Cignetti said. “We were in a blitz and we were playing a fire zone, two-trap and he did a nice job, was where he needed to be. I think the quarterback, and I don’t know if he was confused, but he threw it right to us, and so [Carroll] has been a very solid player.”
Late during the Dukes’ condensed spring season, Carroll began making meaningful plays more regularly, and that’s when he said he was beginning to understand what he needed to do to make those plays. He had interceptions against Richmond in the regular-season finale and against VMI in the opening round of the playoffs.
“It means a lot coming from where I came from my freshman year to now,” he said. “There’s a lot of growth in me. I’m excited with where things have taken me.”
