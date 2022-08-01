James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti stood at the dais during the Sun Belt Conference media days in New Orleans last week and quipped about how some teams are trying to use JMU's inability to play in a bowl game this season during the recruiting process.
“A lot of our members in the [Sun Belt] east are reminding our recruits of that daily,” Cignetti said. “Hopefully we will be next year and next year’s class will be recruited and they will be eligible for those things.”
The Dukes, a perennial power in the FCS that will debut in the Sun Belt this fall, have a few league mates — Appalachian State, Marshall and Old Dominion — nearby. The close proximity is bound to create rivalries on the field, but it also brings recruiting competition.
Marshall head coach Charles Huff acknowledged that there will be some recruiting battles between the Dukes and the Thundering Herd.
“Because of the regional distance, you’re always going to hear, you’re always going to see, you’re always going to battle JMU,” Huff said. “They’re a good program and we need to make sure we cross our T’s and dot our I’s when it’s recruiting and execution on Saturdays.”
Huff added that the recruiting competition between the two programs will not only make him and his staff better recruiters, but it will also do the same for JMU’s staff.
During this recruiting cycle, the Dukes have been in competition with several Sun Belt schools. JMU received a commitment from offensive lineman Cameron Jones, of Weirton, W.Va., who held an offer from Marshall.
Jeremiah Coney, a running back from the Richmond-area, had an offer from JMU, but committed to App State in July.
The Dukes beat out ODU for Mychal McMullin, a defensive tackle from Hampton, when he committed to the purple and gold. The Dukes also beat the Monarchs for Riley Robell, a defensive lineman from Harrisburg, Pa., after he committed on Monday.
ODU head coach Ricky Rahne said the Monarchs have always recruited against the Dukes in and around the Commonwealth, but now it’s different with them in the FBS.
“It’s different recruiting against them now than it was,” Rahne said. “Before, they were selling the opportunity to win a national championship and those sort of things.”
Now with the Dukes in the FBS and conference opponents with ODU, the battle for recruits in Virginia has intensified.
Cignetti called recruiting in Virginia “extremely competitive” with the hotbed of talent available in the state.
“It’s like going from Double-A ball to Triple-A ball or Triple-A ball to the major leagues, you got to do a great job at presenting your product to these guys at the university,” Cignetti said. “You got to evaluate and identify who you want.”
As the Dukes transition to the Sun Belt and the FBS, they’re working on getting up to speed with the rest of the conference’s support staff.
For Cignetti, the first step was adding a recruiting department. JMU approved two positions dedicated to recruiting and Cignetti has recently hired one person and is working to fill the other job.
“It’s extremely important because what a recruiting department does is they find players and they find them earlier,” Cignetti said. “In Recruiting, time is money, so the assistant coaches aren’t wasting time. They’re getting ahead on portal guys, ‘24 prospects, etc.”
After installing the two full-time recruiting staff members, Cignetti said the next step is to build around them with student workers and interns in the office.
The other priority for the Dukes in the move to the next level of college football is stepping up their recruiting graphics and videos.
The Dukes unveiled a new recruiting video on Monday to kick off the official offer period, featuring a video with JMU alum and NFL veteran Arthur Moats. Earlier this spring and summer, the Dukes sent various graphics to recruits featuring their name on a JMU uniform.
As the Dukes look to compete with other Sun Belt schools in recruiting, social media is an integral piece of it. Cignetti said in recruiting, not only are the Dukes looking to win a prospective player over with the campus, but now they’re building brands for the recruits too.
“That’s so big right now, social media and how you market your brand,” Cignetti said. “It’s extremely important.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.