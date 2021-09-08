There’s confidence they can adequately fill the 6-foot-5, 311-pound hole left behind by the injured All-American Liam Fornadel.
Sources told the Daily News-Record on Wednesday that Fornadel underwent successful knee surgery on Tuesday, providing optimism for a possible return before the end of the season if all goes well in his recovery and rehab.
Fornadel, who has started 34 games in his career, was hurt in the second quarter of the Dukes’ win over Morehead State this past Saturday. And on Monday, JMU coach Curt Cignetti said his standout left tackle was likely done for the year. Whether Fornadel will miss the rest of the campaign or return late this fall, the Dukes’ O-Line is currently preparing for the immediate task – Saturday’s home date with Maine and making sure they’re ready to play without Fornadel.
“With [Cole] Potts, [Nick] Kidwell and [Tyshawn] Wyatt, we’ve got three big, strong physical guys,” JMU coach Curt Cignetti said. “[Tyler] Stephens has good length and J.T. [Timming] is over 300 pounds.”
Stephens is slated to start in Fornadel’s place, becoming the third redshirt freshman on the starting front along with right guard Potts and left guard Wyatt. Cignetti refers to them as ‘covid freshmen’ since they’ve already spent more than a year in the program, with Potts gaining the most experience of the three this past spring while starting five times.
Cignetti said he’s confident in Stephens, too, noting JMU scored 54 points after Stephens entered the game against the Eagles for Fornadel.
Kidwell, a fourth-year sophomore right tackle, and Timming, a sixth-year senior center, are expected to provide leadership for the mostly young front. Cignetti called Timming, “the grandfather of the group.”
“It’s kind of weird that I’m an older guy now,” Kidwell, with nine career starts to his name, said Tuesday. “But I feel like we have the best D-Line in the country and that those young guys going up against [the D-Line] in practice in August and September will help them, and I feel like once they get out there and get those first play jitters out, it’s just ball.”
Said Cignetti: “We’ve got good players there and they’re well coached and they’re going to be just fine.”
Kidwell said offensive line coach Damian Wroblewski does a terrific job of developing players and getting them to improve from one week to the next.
“Wrobo is cool, calm and collected,” Kidwell said. “He never gets too frustrated and I feel like he believes in all of us and that’s why we’re here. He recruited most of us and we’re just going out like it’s another day.”
The other factor Cignetti said he believes can help mask or alleviate any issues on the offensive line is his sixth-year senior quarterback Cole Johnson, who threw for five touchdowns in the team’s season-opening victory.
“Absolutely,” Cignetti said. “He’s a level-400 quarterback. Extremely intelligent and can handle a lot of volume, a lot of concepts. And he makes all the protection calls.
“When we’re going to throw the football, he’s sliding the line this way or that way and putting them in a man protection or what have you to be able to pick up blitzes. And the blitzes can be pretty complex and sophisticated relative to what we do and he does a great job of that, and that keeps people off of him.”
Cignetti added Johnson is always aware of how much time he has before the defense will start closing in.
Johnson was sacked only once against Morehead State.
“He also does a great job of getting rid of the ball quickly,” Cignetti said, “so if it’s a drop-back pass or five-out pattern or the running back doesn’t have any [blocking] responsibility, he does a great job of finding his outlets quickly and gets rid of the ball, too, which takes some pressure off the offensive line.
“So, yeah, having a guy like Cole Johnson – and you’ve got to look at the bigger picture, too – what does Cole Johnson do for our offense? He allows that offensive game plan or weekly playbook to go from about two inches thick to four inches thick. It’s a matter of what everyone else can handle, because he can handle it all. So, it’s hard to put a value on that.”
Kidwell said Johnson and Timming have a great trust in one another, too, which should allow for the O-Line to stay on the same page throughout the rest of the season.
“[Timming] knows all of our calls,” Kidwell said, “and I feel like when we’re in a pressure situation that he can calm us down, call out the calls and get us right.
“Cole and J.T. have a lot in common and I feel like Cole does a really good job of calling the protections and putting us on the right guy, so we don’t have to think and we just have to react and play ball.”
