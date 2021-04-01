For now, James Madison’s regular-season schedule has nothing else on it.
The Dukes’ game for this Saturday at Richmond is postponed and so is their home contest for April 10 against Elon due to coronavirus issues with the Spiders and the Phoenix, the Colonial Athletic Association announced on Thursday.
The top-ranked Dukes are 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the CAA. They’ve reached the minimum number of games played needed to be eligible for the postseason, which is four contests, but there are three Saturdays left in the regular season.
The Daily News-Record has learned the school is searching for games to play on April 10 and April 17. JMU was scheduled to have a bye the final week of the regular season, but is now seeking to play that Saturday.
The Dukes will not play this weekend. The CAA has a 72-hour rule in which games have to be scheduled that far in advance in order to play.
Within the CAA, one possible opponent for April 10 could be Villanova (1-1, 1-1), which had its game against Albany for that day canceled when Albany (1-3, 1-3) opted out of the rest of the spring season on Wednesday.
Another foe could be William & Mary, if the Tribe would agree to make up the originally scheduled March 13 contest that was postponed due to virus issues at JMU.
The Dukes could also explore the option of playing non-conference opponents, which last month athletic director Jeff Bourne said would be a possibility if the program couldn’t secure make-up games or solutions within the league.
JMU won this past Saturday, 38-10 at William & Mary, after its previous two games had to be postponed due to virus issues within the team.
Richmond is 3-0 overall and 3-0 in the CAA. Elon is 1-5 overall and 0-4 in conference play. Wiliam & Mary is 1-2, 1-2.
