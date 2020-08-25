Over the years, James Madison hasn’t been a typical mid-major women’s basketball program.
The Dukes have shown a consistent ability to compete with almost any team in the country, and had last season not come to an abrupt end in March thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, JMU would have extended its streak of postseason appearances to 15 straight years.
But in the first four seasons since Sean O’Regan took over for Kenny Brooks as the Dukes’ head coach, there have been a few times in which JMU simply didn’t have the combination of height and athleticism as its highly-ranked, major college opponents.
That might not be the case in 2020-21.
“I’ll tell you what,” O’Regan said last week after seeing his entire roster arrive on campus for offseason workouts. “What really sticks out to me is the size.”
O’Regan’s recent JMU teams have boasted plenty of talent and experience, including in the post where recent graduate Kayla Cooper-Williams, a 6-foot-2 center, smashed the school record for career blocked shots with 281.
In the O’Regan era the Dukes have rarely been able to go big playing more than one player as tall or taller than Cooper-Williams at a time.
But after Cooper-Williams and 6-2 forward Devon Merritt were among the five seniors lost from last season’s regular-season Colonial Athletic Association champions, JMU added multiple players with size during the offseason, including a pair of 6-4 centers.
Anne Francoise Diouf, a graduate transfer who played three seasons at Georgia Tech, adds both size and experience to what could have been a young JMU squad. She figures to be in the mix to compete for minutes at the five spot along with 6-2 sophomore Rayne Tucker, who was selected to the CAA All-Rookie team last season, and 6-4 freshman Anna Goodman.
“AD is a full 6-4,” O’Regan said of Diouf. “She’s bigger than Kayla and longer than Kayla. To be able to reload with that size when we didn’t really have that. Her and Anna Goodman are both 6-4 and that is bigger than the Kayla-Devon combination.”
During O’Regan’s first few seasons as the Dukes’ head coach, JMU suffered lopsided road losses against ranked teams such as Maryland and Tennessee, and in those games the Terrapins and Lady Vols were able to continually rotate in athletic players 6-feet or taller at multiple positions.
That’s the kind of look the Dukes could potentially give teams this season. JMU could go with a supersized lineup, playing two of the three between Diouf, Goodman and Tucker together in the post. James Madison could also play multiple players 6-feet or taller at the forward and wing positions.
Morgan Smith, a 6-0 grad transfer from Georgetown can play both forward positions while 2020 CAA Rookie of the Year Kiki Jefferson is a 6-1 guard.
Freshman Steph Ouderkirk, a 6-2 Spotswood High School product, may get playing time at either forward spot. Freshman Peyton McDaniel and junior Eleanore Marciszewski are both 6-0 wing players.
That doesn’t even mention junior forward Jaylin Carodine, who stands just 5-10, but has the highest vertical leap on the team and is an excellent rebounder.
“Anna, Rayne, AD, we have those three obviously,” O’Regan said. “But then you have Steph Ouderkirk and Jaylin jumps like she is 6-3 and Kiki is almost as tall as Rayne and plays the three. We can have a huge lineup or go smaller, too.”
As the Dukes moved this week into full team activities, the next exciting step for the coaching staff is seeing all those player compete against each other to get a sense of what lineups and rotations might look like if the season can start as scheduled in November.
“Right now there is no separation yet, and there shouldn’t be because we just started,” O’Regan said. “But hopefully we will get a little bit of separation at some, but right now we have a good 12-14 players. Peyton McDaniel is not a little freshman, she’s got a college-aged body already. I’m really looking forward to comparing Peyton to Eleanore and Jaylin to Morgan and AD to Rayne. Competition wise, I am ready to see that.”
Staff Addition
O’Regan announced Tuesday that Alex Danas was the program’s new director of basketball operations. Danas has previously worked with the Dukes as a graduate assistant and a team manager before that.
“I’m very excited to be back at JMU and grateful for the opportunity to join Coach O’Regan’s staff,” Danas said. “JMU is a special place, I couldn’t think of a better from for me to start.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.