James Madison used three second-half goals to pull away for a convincing 4-0 non-conference win over Morehead State in women's soccer action on the road Sunday.
It was a dominating effort for the Dukes, who outshot the Eagles 11-4 on the day.
Sophia Verecchia led JMU with two goals — the first of her career — in the victory while Amanda Attanasi scored a goal of her own and also dished out an assist.
Suwaibatu Mohammed scored the first goal of her career just 30 minutes into the game for the Dukes while Lexi Vanderlinden assisted on the goal from Attanasi.
Redshirt freshman Rachel Bump made her first collegiate start in goal for JMU (1-0-1) and impressed, finishing with two saves in the shutout performance.
It was the first time the Dukes have scored four goals in a game since their second game of the season last year against American and even more impressive, they've now posted back-to-back shutouts to open the season for the first time since 2007.
"Two games, two shutouts makes a coaching staff happy," JMU coach Joshua Walters Sr. told the school's website. "Devin Zvosec with the team defending and Rob Donnenwirth with the goalkeepers deserve a ton of credit for the shutouts. On the flip side, it was great to score four goals and to be very dangerous today."
