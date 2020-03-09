WASHINGTON — One would have been hard pressed to find a single person Saturday night inside the Entertainment and Sports Arena who didn’t believe Louis Rowe had just walked off the court for the final time as James Madison’s head coach.
Yet long after the opening round game of the CAA Tournament was over and victorious Elon was already heading to the bus, Rowe was still coaching.
During the press conference afterward, JMU sophomore point guard Deshon Parker began to answer a tactical question, addressing the defensive effort. It began much like any answer he’d given throughout the season before the finality of the loss began to dawn on him.
His voice trailed off, tears coming to his eyes.
“It’s only the beginning, Deshon,” Rowe said, before turning away from the microphone. Almost forgetting they sat in front of a room full of media and conference personnel, Rowe quietly talked Parker and Matt Lewis through the moment.
“Dude, this has got nothing to do with you all,” Rowe continued. “You understand? I’m telling you, come out clean on the other side. Say to yourself ‘I’m not feeling this way next year.’ Because there in the locker room and you sometimes have to go through something. That’s life. This is what you had to go through. This is what we had to go through. Face it, head on and go back and say you ain’t feeling this way next year.”
The loss to Elon proved particularly crushing as Rowe all but said he doesn’t expect to return to his alma mater next season. The Dukes opened the game on fire and led 14-0 early. JMU led by seven with less than three minutes to go and didn’t trail in the first 39:56 of the game before Marcus Sheffield hit a guarded 17-foot jumper to give the Phoenix the victory.
JMU finished the season 9-21 and dead last in the CAA after being picked to finish fourth and earning three first-place votes in the preseason conference poll. In four seasons with the Dukes, where he was a standout player from 1993-95, Rowe had a record of 43-95 and finished in the bottom half of the conference race each season.
And while his players recognized Division I basketball is a bottom-line business and understood what was at stake for their coach, they also wanted to make sure the public understood what he meant to them.
“The first thing that you can say about Coach is that he’s caring,” Lewis, a junior guard who averaged 19 points per game this season, said. “All the heat that he takes constantly from everybody. For him to come in the locker room everyday with a smile on his face and tell us everything is going to be OK, it means so much. I didn’t have many colleges to go to and he brought me in here and gave me the keys, basically, as a freshman. That’s something I appreciate. You can look at record, but this man right here is caring and does everything he can do for his players.”
